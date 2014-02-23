LG UNVEILS NEW PRODUCTS AND NEW GOALS AT MWC

With recent research data showing that users unlock their smartphones more than 100 times a day, LG clearly saw this as an opportunity where it could add value. Knock Code, which evolved from the KnockON feature first introduced in LG G2, enables users to both power on and unlock their LG smartphone in one easy step by tapping a personalized pattern on the phone’s screen. Knock Code offers greater security as the pat­tern is entered on a blank screen using an­y­where from two to eight taps, allowing for more than 80,000 possible combinations. What’s more, Knock Code can be entered on any part of the display, making one-handed entry effortless and convenient. A number of previously released LG smartphones will also receive Knock Code firmware updates as well.