OPTIMUS G PRO, LG’S FIRST FULL HD SMARTPHONE, LAUNCHES THIS WEEK IN KOREA

SEOUL, Feb. 18, 2013 ㅡ Hot on the heels of the success of Optimus G, LG Electronics (LG) today introduced the newest addition to the G family to the Korean public. With the largest display yet to appear on an LG smartphone, the 4G LTE-equipped Optimus G Pro with 5.5-inch Full HD IPS display and new UX features was developed to meet the growing demand for smartphones with large screens.

The Full HD IPS display on the Optimus G Pro — developed in partnership with LG Display — delivers 1920 x 1080 pixels at 400ppi. The smartphone offers the largest battery capacity in its class at 3,140mAh, allowing for Full HD viewing enjoyment for hours on end. And with an improved 13MP rear and 2.1MP front camera, users can also capture images and videos in Full HD, the same quality found on high definition TVs.

The Optimus G Pro also comes with advanced UX features developed specifically for the device, such as Dual Recording and Virtual Reality (VR) Panorama. Dual Recording allows users to capture video with both the front and rear cameras simultaneously for a unique picture-in-picture experience. And VR Panorama allows shots of entire horizontal and vertical environments for a full 360o view. Creative and innovative UX features popular with Optimus G users have been added to the Optimus G Pro, such as an upgraded QSlide, Live Zooming and QuickMemo.

“The Optimus G Pro was developed specifically to deliver vivid and superb picture quality in a large display smartphone form factor,” said Dr. Jong-seok Park, president and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “We will continue to expand our position in the premium LTE smartphone segment with our superior display technology and unique user experience.”

Visitors to 2013 Mobile World Congress (MWC) can experience Optimus G Pro and its advanced UX features for themselves at LG’s Booth in Hall 3.

Optimus G Pro Key Specifications:

• Chipset: 1.7GHz Quad-Core Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 600 Processor

• Memory: 32GB / microSD (up to 32GB)

• RAM: 2GB DDR

• Display: 5.5-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels / 400ppi)

• Camera: Rear 13.0MP with LED Flash / Front 2.1MP

• OS: Android 4.1.2 Jelly Bean

• Battery: 3,140mAh (removable / wireless charging capable)

• Size: 150.2 x 76.1 x 9.4mm

# # #