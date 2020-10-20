Launch of LG’s Long-Awaited Rollable Oled tv Marks Turning Point in tv History

SEOUL, Oct. 20, 2020 — LG Electronics (LG) today announced the launch of the world’s first rollable TV, LG SIGNATURE OLED R (model RX), in South Korea at seven premium consumer electronics stores located in major centers throughout the country. The groundbreaking TV will be available for purchase at a retail price of KRW 100 million (USD 87,000).

LG SIGNATURE OLED R is the very definition of exclusive; a masterpiece that will be appreciated by customers who demand the very best and can recognize the true value of game-changing innovation. Not just an exceptional feat of engineering and user-centric design, this TV is a work of art that will enhance any space and complement any lifestyle.

This groundbreaking TV, which mesmerizes with its elegant aesthetic and the smooth movement of its beautiful rollable OLED screen, is the ultimate aspirational product with each unit built to order for the most discerning customers. Manufactured in LG’s advanced Gumi facility in South Korea, each TV is painstakingly assembled with craftsman-like skill with attention to every detail.

This artisan-level of care will be apparent throughout the LG SIGNATURE OLED R, from the brushed aluminum casing to the stylish and modern wool speaker cover by Kvadrat of Denmark. Customers can have their choice of four exquisite shades of covering – Signature Black, Moon Gray, Topaz Blue or Toffee Brown – and further personalize their unit with an engraving of a name or message on the aluminum base.

LG SIGNATURE OLED R boasts a liquid smooth 65-inch flexible OLED display that leverages self-lighting pixel technology and individual dimming control to deliver supreme picture quality. But beyond the advanced hardware, the new TV represents LG’s unrivalled ability to innovate and create new possibilities that directly contribute to consumer benefits. The R in the name not only signifies that the TV is rollable but that the TV is also revolutionary in the home entertainment space, redefining the relationship between a TV that can disappear from view at the touch of a button and the surrounding space.

LG’s exquisite creation liberates users from the limitations of the wall, enabling owners to curate their living environment without having to permanently set aside space for a large, black screen that is only useful when turned on. With the ability transform into three different viewing formats – Full View, Line View and Zero View – LG SIGNATURE OLED R expands the user experience in exciting, new ways thanks in no small part to the company’s mastery of OLED technology.

“The seamless marriage of technological and design innovation demonstrated in LG SIGNATURE OLED R is an unprecedented feat that genuinely deserves to be called a work of art,” said Park Hyoung-sei, president of LG Home Entertainment Company. “This is a true luxury product that reimagines what television can be, this unique TV delivers a differentiated user experience and a new way of thinking about space while once again confirming LG’s leadership in the premium TV market.”