SEOUL, Dec. 16, 2022 — LG Electronics (LG) is ready to unveil its latest ARTCOOL Gallery air conditioner at CES 2023. Boasting a 27-inch LCD screen and LG’s upgradable options, the new model can display personalized content to match any season or to instantly refresh the room using the LG ThinQ app. It also delivers energy-efficient cooling and heating with LG’s DUAL Inverter Compressor™ and 3-way indirect airflow, provides a more hygienic performance with AI Dry™ and offers a variety of user-friendly features including an intuitive mobile app.

Presenting exclusive content on a bright LCD screen bordered by a simple, yet sophisticated frame, the ARTCOOL Gallery gives one the impression they are looking at a framed work of art rather than an advanced LG air conditioner. Using the LG ThinQ app, users can select from a growing range of gorgeous, static and animated images – or choose from favorite family photos – and display something new whenever they feel like a change. The new model can be easily managed using the included smart remote or via a mobile app1 that lets users choose settings and functions as well as monitor the appliance’s status in real-time, from any location.

Equipped with the company’s DUAL Inverter Compressor, the new ARTCOOL Gallery delivers energy-efficient cooling, using up to 70 percent less power than a conventional residential air conditioner.2 The new model’s 3-way airflow provides indirect airflows suitable for the space. LG’s latest ARTCOOL Gallery also helps create an indoor environment that is as peaceful as it is comfortable, operating at noise levels as low as 20 decibels and closing its ‘hidden’ bottom vane in sleep mode so as not to disturb or disrupt users’ rest.3

What’s more, the stunning ARTCOOL Gallery provides pleasantly fresh airflow thanks to LG’s AI Dry feature. Automatically setting the optimal drying time based on operation time and mode selection, AI Dry effectively removes any moisture that has formed inside the air conditioner. Additionally, the new model has a bottom grill that can be easily detached and cleaned4 as well as a cover that helps make installation easier.

“Offering outstanding performance and artistic themes fit for all tastes and seasons, our latest ARTCOOL Gallery air conditioner delivers year-around comfort and elegance,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “With the unique combination of personalized content and cutting-edge technologies, LG’s innovative, new air solution is designed to help provide consumers with a better life at home.”

Visitors to LG’s booth (#15501, Las Vegas Convention Center) at CES 2023 from January 5-8 can see all of the company’s latest innovations, including the new ARTCOOL Gallery air conditioner.