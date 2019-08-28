LG Cinebeam 4k Brings Impressive Picture Quality and Smart Convenience to Europeans

SEOUL, Aug. 28, 2019 — The new CineBeam 4K UHD projector lineup from LG Electronics (LG) being unveiled for the first time to Europeans at IFA 2019 was developed to meet the growing demand for versatile, smart home cinema solutions. Able to produce amazingly sharp, large-scale images, LG’s first Ultra Short Throw (UST) 4K UHD CineBeam Laser projector (model HU85L) and the LG 4K UHD CineBeam LED projector (model HU70L) will be available in Europe starting next month.

Thanks to LG’s innovative Wheel-less Laser and LED technology, both 4K UHD projectors deliver excellent viewing experiences with incredible color accuracy. The new tech helps each model to produce clearer, more distinct images than traditional Digital Light Processing (DLP) projectors with color wheels, and practically eliminates distracting visual artifacts such as the rainbow effect, clouding and color distortion.

The recipient of multiple accolades including the 2019 CES Innovation Award, Red Dot Design Award and iF Design Award, the HU85L uses a three-channel laser system to generate colors with individual red and blue laser light sources with green created by LG’s exclusive Wheel-less Laser and LED technology and another blue light source. This unique configuration results in amazingly accurate colors, achieving 97 percent of the DCI-P3 color space and up to 12-bit color processing for incredibly detailed and vibrant images of up to 2,700 ANSI lumens. And with UST technology, LG HU85L can be set a mere 5.6 centimeters from the wall to project a 90-inch diagonal image or placed 18 centimeters away for a massive 120-inch picture.

The more compact HU70L projector provides an impressive home theater experience with a deep and rich picture up to 140 inches diagonal and brightness of an impressive 1500 ANSI lumens that covers 92 percent of the DCI-P3 color space. The projector employs four LEDs to generate red, green and blue, with the addition of the fourth LED boosting image brightness, contrast and generating more vivid colors with more nuanced tonality (compared to conventional LED projectors) by dynamically adjusting green levels.

With support for HDR10, LG’s new projectors will enthrall viewers with realistic images featuring deeper blacks and brighter colors. TruMotion technology makes pictures even more lifelike, ensuring all on-screen motion is rendered smoothly and naturally. What’s more, the inclusion of LG’s six-step 4K upscaler allows users to view Full HD content in ultra-sharp 4K. Both CineBeam projectors also deliver a plethora of streaming content options as well as various connectivity options including USB, HDMI, Ethernet and wireless mirroring (Android and iOS). Featuring LG’s acclaimed webOS 4.5, users can directly access popular streaming apps including Netflix, Amazon, YouTube and more using the company’s intuitive Magic Remote with backlit buttons for ease of use even in the darkest rooms.

“Our new 4K projectors versatile enough to perform equally well in the home or office,” said Jang Ik-hwan, head of LG’s IT business division. “Featuring new innovations that elevate picture quality and user convenience to a whole new level, LG is redefining the modern projector and continuing to push the boundaries of what’s possible.”

Both LG 4K UHD CineBeam Laser and LG 4K UHD CineBeam LED projectors will be unveiled at the Ellington Hotel in Berlin during IFA 2019. Those interested in experiencing these projectors for themselves are encouraged to contact ym.ko@lge.com for an appointment.

