LG Delivers Both Power and Intelligence in New Smart Display With The Google Assistant

SEOUL, Nov. 19, 2018 — This week LG Electronics Inc. (LG) begins rolling out a powerful and intelligent speaker with a unique Smart Display that combines the capabilities of the Google Assistant with unparalleled sound quality from Meridian Audio to create a powerful and beautiful device designed for the smart home. The LG XBOOM AI ThinQ model WK9 will be available starting in the United States with key markets in other regions to follow.

The advanced Smart Display was developed in collaboration with Google to ensure that the WK9 builds upon the capabilities that come with having a Google Assistant speaker with the added convenience of a touchscreen display. The WK9 leverages LG’s partnership with Meridian Audio, an industry-leading innovator in high-performance audio solutions, to deliver delivering high-fidelity sound, precise vocal definition and accurate bass, despite its compact size.

Equipped with a front-facing camera for video conferencing and stereo 20W speakers – the most powerful offered in a smart speaker — with Meridian technology, the WK9 offers crystal clear audio for communicating with loved ones or enjoying music and with an 8-inch touch display, consumers can enjoy their favorite YouTube videos and easily access resources like Google Maps or Google Photos.

In addition to its superior audio and video capabilities, the LG XBOOM AI ThinQ WK9 enables control of other LG ThinQ products in their home such as LG TVs and home appliances as well as more than 10,000 smart devices from over 1,000 brands that work with the Google Assistant.

“Our partnerships with Google and Meridian Audio allows us to offer a new home entertainment experience with the smart capabilities of the Google Assistant and the premium audio know-how that only Meridian could deliver,” said Seo Young-jae, head of the convergence audio and video business division at LG’s Home Entertainment Company. “Unlike other AI speakers where sound quality takes a back seat to the brain, the WK9 is first and foremost a high fidelity audio product that also happens to be intelligent.”

Additional details and prices will be announced locally at the time of availability.

Specifications: