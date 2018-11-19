Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG Delivers Both Power and Intelligence in New Smart Display With The Google Assistant

Home Entertainment 19/11/2018

Share this content

LG XBOOM AI ThinQ WK9 with Touch Display, Powerful Stereo Sound and
Meridian Audio Technology for the Ultimate Visual Artificial Intelligence Experience

A front view of LG XBOOM AI ThinQ WK9.

SEOUL, Nov. 19, 2018 — This week LG Electronics Inc. (LG) begins rolling out a powerful and intelligent speaker with a unique Smart Display that combines the capabilities of the Google Assistant with unparalleled sound quality from Meridian Audio to create a powerful and beautiful device designed for the smart home. The LG XBOOM AI ThinQ model WK9 will be available starting in the United States with key markets in other regions to follow.

 

The advanced Smart Display was developed in collaboration with Google to ensure that the WK9 builds upon the capabilities that come with having a Google Assistant speaker with the added convenience of a touchscreen display. The WK9 leverages LG’s partnership with Meridian Audio, an industry-leading innovator in high-performance audio solutions, to deliver delivering high-fidelity sound, precise vocal definition and accurate bass, despite its compact size.

 

Equipped with a front-facing camera for video conferencing and stereo 20W speakers – the most powerful offered in a smart speaker — with Meridian technology, the WK9 offers crystal clear audio for communicating with loved ones or enjoying music and with an 8-inch touch display, consumers can enjoy their favorite YouTube videos and easily access resources like Google Maps or Google Photos.

 

In addition to its superior audio and video capabilities, the LG XBOOM AI ThinQ WK9 enables control of other LG ThinQ products in their home such as LG TVs and home appliances as well as more than 10,000 smart devices from over 1,000 brands that work with the Google Assistant.

 

“Our partnerships with Google and Meridian Audio allows us to offer a new home entertainment experience with the smart capabilities of the Google Assistant and the premium audio know-how that only Meridian could deliver,” said Seo Young-jae, head of the convergence audio and video business division at LG’s Home Entertainment Company. “Unlike other AI speakers where sound quality takes a back seat to the brain, the WK9 is first and foremost a high fidelity audio product that also happens to be intelligent.”

 

Additional details and prices will be announced locally at the time of availability.

 

Specifications:

  • Display: 8-inch HD Touchscreen
  • Speaker Output: 2Ch / 20W
  • Camera: 5MP
  • Operating System: Android Things
  • Size (W x H x D): 370 x 244 x 145mm
  • Weight: 1.51kg
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi / Bluetooth
  • Power Supply: 5.6W
  • Color: Black
#2018
Back to List

Related Content

LG Guggenheim Award Recipient Stephanie Dinkins Presents Demo of Latest AI Artwork in Progress
Home Entertainment

LG Guggenheim Award Recipient Stephanie Dinkins Presents Demo of Latest AI Artwork in Progress

Learn More
LG Captivates CES 2024 Spectators With Immersive webOS Experience Zone
Home Entertainment

LG Captivates CES 2024 Spectators With Immersive webOS Experience Zone

Learn More
World’s First Wireless Transparent OLED TV Redefines the Screen Experience
Home Entertainment

World’s First Wireless Transparent OLED TV Redefines the Screen Experience

Learn More