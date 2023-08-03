SEOUL, Aug. 3, 2023 — LG Electronics (LG) is launching the world’s first wireless OLED TV, the 97-inch LG SIGNATURE OLED M (model 97M3). The 97M3 is currently available in South Korea, with plans for global roll out to key markets including North America and Europe later this year.

Drawing on LG’s technical and design prowess from a decade of OLED innovation, the 97M3 is set to reaffirm the company’s leadership in the ultra-large premium TV segment with the industry’s largest 97-inch OLED screen and the Zero Connect Box, the world’s first wireless solution capable of real-time video and audio transmission at 4K 120Hz.

LG SIGNATURE OLED M is an OLED TV completely free of cables, excepting the power cord. LG’s wireless AV transmission solution was developed to aid users who connect their TVs to various devices and peripheral such as gaming consoles and set-top boxes, and presents them with a new, hassle-free way of managing cables and connected devices.

As the Zero Connect technology eliminates the need to have cables and devices in close proximity to the screen, users can now fully enjoy the immersion offered by an ultra-large screen in a clutter-free space.

LG SIGNATURE OLED M boasts a 97-inch OLED screen (approximately 245 centimeters in diagonal length) and the Zero Connect Box, allowing AV transmission at 4K resolution (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) and 120Hz refresh rate, for a distance of up to 10 meters between itself the screen.*

A true innovation, the 97M3 with wireless solution is an important step forward in the evolution of TVs. The Zero Connect Box supports a range of connectivity options including HDMI 2.1, USB, RF, LAN and Bluetooth – making it easy to connect various devices or peripherals from gaming consoles to set-top boxes. To ensure the seamless transmission of image and sound, the box identifies the optimal transmission path and has an adjustable antenna that can be positioned according to the screen’s location.

LG’s proprietary wireless AV transmission solution is able to transmit large amounts of data at up to 3 times the speed of the existing Wi-Fi 6E standard. Impressively, the company’s cutting-edge Zero Connect tech even supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

LG SIGNATURE OLED M also boasts the company’s chic, ultra-modern Gallery Design, which provides a seamless, flush-to-wall mount. Eliminating the need to place a cabinet or table directly near the TV, users can arrange their space exactly how they want it.

In the near future, the 97-inch LG SIGNATURE OLED M will be joined by 83- and 77-inch OLED evo M models with Zero Connect technology, each offering superior OLED performance with wireless AV transmission at 4K 120Hz.

“The technical feat of the 97M3 was made with LG’s decade-long commitment to creating new customer value as a market pioneer,” said Baik Seon-pill, leader of the LG Home Entertainment Company’s Product Development Division. “As well as delivering the ultimate viewing experience on an ultra-large screen, our first-of-its-kind wireless LG SIGNATURE OLED M presents customers with a new level of freedom in arranging their living spaces.”

* Applies only when the Zero Connect Box is placed in a direction facing the screen.