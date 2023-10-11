LG OLED Inspires a New Realm of Digital Art at Frieze London

SEOUL, Oct. 11, 2023 — LG Electronics (LG) is delighted to present Jardins d’Été, an algorithmically-generated artwork by Quayola x LG OLED at Frieze London 2023 (October 11-15). Presenting pieces brought to life by the vivid brilliance of LG OLED digital canvases, the exhibition pays homage to French Impressionism, especially the late works of the last of the Old Masters, Claude Monet.

Showcasing the synergistic potential that can be achieved when art and technology come together, Jardins d’Été is a series of videos depicting the nocturnal blossoming gardens of Château de Chaumont-sur-Loire, France. For his immersive installation, Quayola uses the complexity of floral formations moved by the wind as a dataset to generate new computational paintings that can be admired in 4K thanks to LG OLED’s premium picture quality.

Quayola is a visual artist renowned for his harmonious fusion of computer programming and classical art. He employs technology as a lens to explore the tension and balance between seemingly opposing forces such as the real and artificial, figurative and abstract, old and new. With the utilization of custom computer software, his versatile portfolio encompasses audiovisual performances, video art, sculptures and works on paper.

“Jardins d’Été explores a hybrid substance between the pictorial and the algorithmic,” said Quayola. “The complex tones and palettes in this series are perfectly enhanced by LG OLED’s canvases, their exceptional picture quality blurring the lines between the digital and the physical.”

“We are pleased to engage in a captivating collaboration with a talented artist like Quayola. Together, we aim to redefine artistic boundaries, blending art and technology in ways that captivate and inspire audiences, as showcased in our exhibitions and collaborative efforts,” said Kate Oh, vice president of the Brand Communication Division at LG Home Entertainment Company. “LG OLED will uphold our motto WE INSPIRE ART, supporting artists in unlocking their creative potential and giving inspiration for the evolution of digital art.”