LG Partners With Google to Offer Three Months of Stadia Pro With LG TVs

SEOUL, Aug. 3, 2022 — LG Electronics (LG) is partnering with Google Stadia to offer three months of access1 to Stadia Pro for both new and existing LG Smart TV owners. This limited-time promotion is now available and applies to LG TVs2 operating webOS 5.0 or higher in the twenty-two countries3 where Stadia, Google’s cloud gaming platform, is now available.

LG TV owners who claim their free Stadia Pro subscription gain instant access to more than fifty games, with new titles added every month and unique discounts on games and add-on content regularly offered. And with Stadia Pro enabling up to 4K HDR graphics, 60 FPS gameplay and immersive 5.1 surround sound, LG Smart TVs are the perfect choice for avid players seeking the ultimate gaming experience without purchasing an expensive console or gaming PC.

The Stadia store also features over 250 popular games available to buy, including Cyberpunk 2077, Resident Evil Village, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, Hitman 3, Baldur’s Gate 3 as well as access to a growing list of free games and demos, all playable with just a compatible controller , no game downloads or installs required.

Claiming this free Stadia Pro offer is quick and easy for LG Smart TV owners, who can just find and click on the Stadia Pro offer within the LG Content Store. There, LG Smart TV owners can scan a QR Code to begin the redemption process on their phone, using their unique code.4

Already a favorite among gamers worldwide, LG OLED TVs, LG’s premium Smart TV offer, are the ideal choice for playing first person shooters, real-time strategy titles and racing games as they ensure immaculate HDR picture quality, deep blacks and precise colors courtesy of self-lit pixels. What’s more, LG OLED’s ultra-fast 0.1 millisecond response time and extremely low input lag without picture quality loss gives gamers the edge they need to win every time.