LG Smart TVs Get a New ACR Solution, Legacy Technology Replaced by LG Ads Solutions

SEOUL, Sep. 15, 2022 – LG Electronics (LG) today announced a rollout of LG Ads Solutions proprietary automatic content recognition (ACR) technology across LG TVs globally, beginning this September. The rollout will replace legacy technology and put the new ACR solution on millions of smart TVs across 27 countries in Europe, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Australia.

The new ACR provided by LG Ads Solutions is already active on LG smart TVs in the U.S. and with the rollout, LG CTV data will be available exclusively through LG Ads Solutions.

“Since the LG Ads Solutions launch last May, the team has created tremendous momentum for the business globally,” said Chris Jo, Senior Vice President and Head of Platform Business at LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company. “This rollout of the new ACR is another great milestone that demonstrates its commitment to excellence, and dedication to bringing the best possible advertising solutions to brands and agencies around the world.”

CEO Raghu Kodige said, “This rollout marks the next major phase of our global CTV advertising business with LG Ads Solutions. It is a highly significant moment for brands across four continents, who increasingly need to reach cord-cutters and light TV viewers who have migrated to OTT services, and to understand incremental reach over traditional linear TV services. Now with LG Ads Solutions, brands globally can plan, activate and measure CTV advertising using the industry’s best ACR data set to help guarantee campaign success.”

The ACR data, which is in compliance with all global and regional consumer data privacy regulations, helps brands understand, in an anonymized fashion, how frequent certain TV ads were aired in any given household. For brands, this means it can increase frequency levels for underexposed households, cap frequency for overexposed households, win over households that are exposed to competitors’ ads, and more. Of major importance, it informs brands and agencies which households they are missing completely due to cord-cutting.

The data can also be used to measure the effectiveness of ads, such as if an ad drove viewers to a particular TV show or movie, or if an ad led to the download or registration of an OTT app or service.

LG Ads Solutions already powers CTV campaigns in over 40 countries globally. Now, brands in any country covered by the ACR rollout can immediately begin working with LG Ads Solutions to understand TV audience viewership in their country at a granular level, in order to pinpoint audience segments and optimize reach, frequency and ad effectiveness across linear and streaming television.