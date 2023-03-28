LG Smart TVs Take Learning to the Next Level With MasterClass

SEOUL, March 28, 2023 — This month, LG Smart TV owners worldwide gain access to MasterClass, the streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world’s best across a wide range of subjects, allowing customers to access the platform directly on the big screen at home. Available in LG’s Content Store on LG Smart TVs running webOS 4.0 (2018 TVs) up to the newly launched 2023 TVs, the MasterClass app can be easily accessed by voice command and is featured on Life’s Good Hub.

MasterClass subscribers will be able to get inspired by more than 180 instructors and classes across various categories, such as Arts & Entertainment, Business, Design & Style, Sports & Gaming and Writing, which means there is a class for almost every need and interest. Viewers can step into food truck “godfather” Roy Choi’s kitchen, design their career with Teen Vogue’s former editor in chief and multimedia icon Elaine Welteroth, discover their inner negotiator with former lead FBI hostage negotiator Chris Voss, learn leadership from former CEO of PepsiCo Indra Nooyi and relational intelligence from renowned psychotherapist Esther Perel and much more of the world’s best, offering inspiring knowledge and stories for everyone.

New and existing MasterClass subscribers can learn and discover at a pace that best serves their lifestyle – in bite-size pieces or in a single binge, with each class featuring about 20 video lessons at an average of 10 minutes per lesson. Cinematic visuals and close-up demonstrations make viewers feel like they’re one-on-one with the instructors. For those looking to learn by doing, Sessions by MasterClass offers a structured curriculum where members can roll up their sleeves, get hands-on and learn meaningful skills through step-by-step guidance from world-class instructors and an active community of peers.

By introducing MasterClass to its Smart TVs, LG is demonstrating its commitment to offering more versatile home entertainment experiences that appeal to consumers’ unique preferences, needs and interests, with new educational services to be launched later this year.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2023, LG OLED TVs have pioneered and continue to lead the premium TV market, earning many accolades from journalists and industry experts. LG OLED TVs are synonymous with superb picture quality, vibrant, accurate colors and deep blacks for images that are remarkably lifelike. As such, LG OLED TVs have become the preferred TV for many creators and studios. The company is committed to exploring the broad possibilities presented by its self-lit technology as it starts a new decade of OLED leadership and innovation.