Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG TVs FIRST TO EXCEED OFFICIAL INDUSTRY DEFINITION FOR 8K ULTRA HD TVS

Home Entertainment 16/12/2019

Share this content

Real 8K 2020 LG SIGNATURE OLED and
LG NanoCell TVs Deliver True-to-Life Viewing Experience

LG TVs FIRST TO EXCEED OFFICIAL INDUSTRY DEFINITION FOR 8K ULTRA HD TVS

SEOUL, Dec. 16, 2019 – LG Electronics (LG) announced that its TVs are the first in the world to exceed the strict requirements established by the Consumer Technology Association to define the new generation of 8K Ultra HD products and services delivering four times more detail than 4K TV and 16 times more than HDTV.

 

The official industry 8K Ultra HD designation and logo were developed by the U.S.-based CTA to set a clear definition for retailers and consumers to help better identify products that meet key 8K Ultra HD requirements. LG’s Real 8K TVs, which will make their debut at CES® 2020, are the first to exceed CTA’s specific requirements including those related to resolution, digital inputs1, high dynamic range, upscaling2, bit depth and measurement methodology.

 

The CTA based its 8K definition on the threshold specified by the International Committee for Display Metrology.3 The measurement guidelines based on contrast modulation (CM) state that resolution must meet a 50 percent minimum CM threshold along with at least 33 million active pixels in order to qualify as 8K UHD. Other industry standard-setting bodies such as the International Organization for Standardization also use Contrast Modulation as the industry benchmark.

 

Starting in January 2020, every LG 8K TV will display CTA’s 8K UHD logo. New 2020 models build on LG’s leadership position as the only manufacturer offering Real 8K TVs in two categories – OLED (LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K) and LCD (LG 8K NanoCell TV) – all delivering CM values in the 90 percent range, while some other models in the industry remain in the low double digits.

 

Third-party testing by the global product testing and certification organization Intertek verified that the 75-inch LG NanoCell 8K TV far surpasses the CM measurement requirement set by ICDM, with the unit returning an impressive 90 percent CM horizontally and 91 percent CM vertically. Another leading international testing firm, VDE (Verband Deutscher Elektrotechniker) reported nearly identical CM results.

 

“CTA is the consumer technology industry authority, and LG’s use of the CTA 8K UHD logo communicates a clear message to consumers that a Real 8K TV from LG will deliver the viewing experience they expect,” said Nam Ho-jun, senior vice president of R&D at LG’s Home Entertainment Company. “We expect LG’s 2020 8K TV lineup to set a new standard for the TV industry.”

 

1  Digital inputs: LG TVs are compatible with the widest selection of 8K content formats, including HEVC, YouTube’s AV1, VP9s and also HDMI, USB and network connection.

2  Upscaling: LG TVs offer AI upscaling, based on deep learning network.

3  Among other things, to earn the CTA 8K Ultra HD logo, a display must meet a minimum of 50 percent contrast modulation using a 1×1 grill pattern measured in accordance with the established guidelines for measurement of visible resolution specified in version 1.03c, section 7.8, of the International Display Measurement Standard by the International Committee for Display Metrology.

 

#2019
Back to List

Related Content

LG Guggenheim Award Recipient Stephanie Dinkins Presents Demo of Latest AI Artwork in Progress
Home Entertainment

LG Guggenheim Award Recipient Stephanie Dinkins Presents Demo of Latest AI Artwork in Progress

Learn More
LG Captivates CES 2024 Spectators With Immersive webOS Experience Zone
Home Entertainment

LG Captivates CES 2024 Spectators With Immersive webOS Experience Zone

Learn More
World’s First Wireless Transparent OLED TV Redefines the Screen Experience
Home Entertainment

World’s First Wireless Transparent OLED TV Redefines the Screen Experience

Learn More