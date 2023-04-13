LG TVs Offer More Choices With Expanded Selection of Gaming Services

SEOUL, April 13, 2023 — LG Electronics (LG) is expanding the cloud gaming experience on its 2023 TVs by adding 4K (3,840 x 2,160) support for NVIDIA GeForce NOW in over eighty countries as well as launching the popular Boosteroid service in over sixty countries. Following the additions of Blacknut and Utomik in 2022, these compelling, new options further bolster the suite of cloud gaming services available to LG TV users.

With the Game Quick Card on webOS 2023, gamers now have a gateway straight from the home screen on their LG TV to access services such as GeForce NOW, Utomik, Blacknut, newly launching Boosteroid, as well as Twitch and YouTube.1 Players can enjoy an outstanding gaming experience on the company’s award-winning OLED TVs, which deliver ultra-smooth gameplay courtesy of a 0.1 millisecond (gray-to-gray) response time and low input lag. LG’s premium TVs also provide a more personalized gaming experience with the Game Optimizer and a variety of customization features and game-genre-specific picture settings.

LG 2023 TV users2 can now enjoy gaming on GeForce NOW at 4K 60fps with no additional downloads, installation or hardware required. GeForce Now is also currently available in Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) at 60fps on LG TVs (2020-2022 models) running webOS 5.0 and higher, while support for 4K gaming on GeForce NOW will be coming to select 2022 TV models at a later date. Blockbuster games on NVIDIA’s service, including Cyberpunk 2077, No Man’s Sky and Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, become even more realistic and dynamic when played in stunning 4K resolution on LG’s premium TVs.

Another exciting addition to the stable of cloud gaming services on LG TV is Boosteroid , the world’s largest independent cloud gaming provider, with four million global users. By simply logging into their Boosteroid account, LG TV owners from 2021 to 2023 (webOS 6.0 and higher) in Europe, North America and a part of Latin America now have access to hundreds of top PC video games, including some of the world’s most popular AAA titles, without the need of a console or set-top box. With 18 server sites worldwide, the service delivers reliably smooth gameplay and hours upon hours of immersive, interactive fun.

Committed to offering a diverse range of gaming services through its expanding webOS ecosystem, the company will continue to partner with gaming industry leaders to bring its customers a broad selection of options for different preferences and interests, while advancing the gaming capabilities of its outstanding TVs. This year, LG TV owners can look forward to even more cloud gaming services, including Amazon Luna.