LG Unveils New Gaming UI, Expands Gaming Experience With New Cloud-Gaming Services

SEOUL, Sep. 5, 2022 — LG Electronics (LG) is expanding the gaming experience on its latest TVs, adding new cloud-gaming services to give users more choice, and a UI update that makes it easier to get in the game. These latest upgrades are representative of LG’s continuing commitment to bringing gamer-centric content and capabilities to its industry-leading TVs.

Requiring no PC, console or game installations, cloud-gaming platforms make gaming more accessible than ever. Blacknut and Utomik Cloud, arriving on LG TVs in September and November, respectively,1 deliver a wealth of titles spanning classic AAA games, indie favorites, story-driven adventures, sports, strategy and more. Via monthly subscriptions, the two apps offer users the ability to select and instantly play any game from their extensive catalogs – both of which welcome new titles monthly.

Blacknut presents subscribers with over 500 PC and console games, with the greatest variety of premium content for all members of the family and with up to five players’ profiles. The Blacknut catalog offers the largest collection of racing and sports games in the cloud gaming space, but also critically acclaimed hits, such as Metro Exodus, Overcooked and a vast collection of Disney games. Utomik Cloud boasts a curated and growing selection of 100+ games from its 1,300+ PC games library covering diverse genres with indie favorites like Coffee Talk, My Time at Portia and Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion among the platform’s many highlights.