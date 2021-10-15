LG Unveils OLED-Inspired Art Projects Across London

SEOUL, Oct. 15, 2021 — LG Electronics (LG) is kicking off a series of art initiatives in London as part of its “SELF-LIT” campaign featuring LG OLED technology. Opening this week, LG presents to the world a new genre of art, LG OLED Art, powered by the company’s self-lit LG OLED TV technology.

Consistent with LG’s philosophy, Art Inspires Technology, Technology Completes Art, the SELF-LIT Masterpiece and the SELF-LIT Museum feature the works of acclaimed artists beautifully displayed on LG’s most advanced OLED TVs to deliver realistic colors and textures via millions of self-lit pixels. With incredibly accurate color reproduction and infinite contrast, the artworks deliver the artists’ creative works exactly as intended with true-to-life colors and deep blacks for maximum immersion and realism.

The inaugural exhibition, LG OLED X Damien Hirst: A History of Painting, will be on display at LG’s space during Frieze London, one of the most influential international contemporary art fairs in the world. As the sole consumer electronics brand to exhibit at Frieze London, the LG-Hirst collaboration will feature extraordinary works from the artist exploring the creative potential of innovative technology and how it can be a powerful partner for new developments in digital art.

The exhibition features major works by the artist including paintings from his Kaleidoscope and Spin series alongside stunning self-lit digital reproductions and the artist’s NFT series displayed on LG’s premium OLED TVs. The world’s first rollable TV, LG SIGNATURE OLED R, as well as the stylish LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K and the art-inspired LG G1 Gallery Series will offer new perspectives on Hirst’s impressive artworks through their unmatched picture quality.

Also, until the end of this year, LG will expand its SELF-LIT project with the LUX, New Wave of Contemporary Art exhibition at 180 The Strand at the heart of the city’s creative community. Leveraging OLED’s unique attributes, leading installation artists such as Refik Anadol and Es Devlin will demonstrate their creativity using over 100 OLED products including LG TVs, signage solutions and transparent OLED displays, inviting visitors to experience mesmerizing visual art inspired by groundbreaking technologies.