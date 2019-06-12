Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG Unveils World’s First One Millisecond IPS Gaming Monitor

Home Entertainment 12/06/2019

Share this content

Newest LG UltraGearTM with Nano IPS Technology and NVIDIA G-SYNC®
Delivers Lightning-fast Response Time for Serious Gaming

A right-side view of LG UltraGear Nano IPS G-SYNC Gaming Monitor model 38GL950G and a left-side view of model 27GL850.

SEOUL, June 12, 2019 — At this year’s E3, LG Electronics (LG) is unveiling the new LG UltraGearTM Nano IPS NVIDIA G-SYNC gaming monitor, the world’s first 1 millisecond (ms)1 IPS display. The UltraGearTM is a gamer’s dream come true, employing Nano IPS technology to achieve phenomenal color reproduction, ultra-fast response time and a refresh rate of 144Hz, overclockable to 175Hz. With blazing speed and stunning picture quality, LG’s monitor is the complete package, enabling players to enjoy the most immersive gaming experience yet.

 

Available in 38- (model 38GL950G) and 27-inch (model 27GL850) screen sizes, both UltraGear Nano IPS monitors feature fast 144Hz refresh rate, high screen resolutions (38GL950G: 3840 x 1600, 27GL850: 2560 x 1440) and wide color gamut (DCI-P3 98 percent) for incredibly vibrant, flicker-free detailed images. The larger monitor is designed to increase gamers’ sense of immersion with its 21:9 aspect ratio, curved screen, virtually borderless design and the upgraded Sphere Lighting 2.0, RGB lights on the back of the monitor that heighten the ambience when gaming by altering the colors of the lights to match the on-screen action.

 

The 27-inch UltraGear™ is NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible** and supports HDR10 while the larger 38-inch model supports both NVIDIA G-SYNC processor, VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 and is certified by NVIDIA through over 300 tests for performance and image quality to provide a great gaming experience. Both monitors deliver smooth motion without tearing or stuttering and include gamer-specific settings such as Dynamic Action Sync mode, Black Stabilizer and Crosshair for ultimate accuracy, especially in FPS games.

 

LG UltraGear Nano IPS gaming monitors are set to roll out next month, with pre-orders for model 27GL850 commencing in the United States on July 1 with availability in key European markets in the third quarter of this year.

 

Both models will be unveiled at a private event at the NVIDIA exhibit space at E3, the world’s largest annual gaming expo taking place at the Los Angeles Convention Center from June 11-13. Parties interested in experiencing LG’s exciting new gaming monitors for themselves should contact bdelrizzo@nvidia.com to book an appointment.

 

Specifications:

  27GL85038GL950G
 

 

Picture Quality

DisplayNano IPSNano IPS
Size27-inch37.5-inch
ResolutionQHD (2560 x 1440)WQHD (3840 x 1600)
Brightness350 nits (Typical)450 nits (Typical)
Color GamutDCI-P3 98 percent
(sRGB 135 percent)		DCI-P3 98 percent
(sRGB 135 percent)
Color Bit1.07B1.07B
Refresh Rate144Hz175Hz (OC)
Response Time1ms GTG1ms GTG
HDRHDR10VESA DisplayHDR 400
Adaptive SyncNVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible **NVIDIA G-SYNC
ConnectivityHDMIx 2x 1
DPx 1x 1
Headphone OutOO
USB3.0 Hub1 up / 2 down1 up / 2 down
Feature (Bias Lighting)Sphere Lighting 2.0

 

 

 

* UL tested gray-to-gray (GTG) response time of LG monitors 38LG950G and 27GL850.

** Validated by NVIDIA as being free from flicker and artifacts.

#2019
Back to List

Related Content

LG Guggenheim Award Recipient Stephanie Dinkins Presents Demo of Latest AI Artwork in Progress
Home Entertainment

LG Guggenheim Award Recipient Stephanie Dinkins Presents Demo of Latest AI Artwork in Progress

Learn More
LG Captivates CES 2024 Spectators With Immersive webOS Experience Zone
Home Entertainment

LG Captivates CES 2024 Spectators With Immersive webOS Experience Zone

Learn More
World’s First Wireless Transparent OLED TV Redefines the Screen Experience
Home Entertainment

World’s First Wireless Transparent OLED TV Redefines the Screen Experience

Learn More