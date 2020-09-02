LG’s 8k Oled tvs Take pc Entertainment to New Heights With Most Advanced Gaming Capability

SEOUL, Sep. 2, 2020 — LG Electronics (LG), the first TV manufacturer to commercialize 8K OLED TVs, again set an industry benchmark with the world’s first 8K TVs to support the powerful new NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 30 Series GPU.* Powered by the company’s α (Alpha) 9 Gen 3 AI processor capable of delivering 8K full bandwidth support, LG’s 8K OLED TV steps up its game to offer avid gamers across the globe the most compelling and mesmerizing gameplay on glorious displays with over 33 million self-lit pixels.

LG OLED TVs have long been considered among the most advanced gaming TVs in the world because of their self-lit pixel technology and support for the latest HDMI specifications such as Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), ultra-fast response rate and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM). Because LG OLED TVs are NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible, LG customers have been able to enjoy their favorite games with GeForce RTX 20 Series and GTX 16 Series GPUs for a smooth, immersive gaming experience without the flicker, tearing or stuttering common to most common displays.

The α (Alpha) 9 Gen 3 AI processor in LG’s OLED and NanoCell 8K TVs take real-time ray-tracing performance to a new level and set a new standard for gaming-optimized picture and performance. With LG 8K OLED TVs able to deliver 8K content at 60 frames per second and handling staggering 48Gbps speeds, playing 8K games on LG OLED TVs and a NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 30 Series GPU has never looked so good.

“We are excited to bring GeForce RTX 30-Series GPU support to LG’s 2020 8K OLED TVs,” said Matt Wuebbling, vice president of global GeForce marketing at NVIDIA. “Gamers will be blown away by the performance on these TVs when playing the latest 8K PC games featuring the most realistic ray-tracing and cutting-edge AI features powered by the GeForce RTX 3090 GPU.”

To heighten gamers’ sense of immersion, LG 8K OLED TVs also support Dolby Atmos and LG’s deep learning-based AI Acoustic Tuning, which measures the acoustic environment and adjusts the sound for greater accuracy. The TVs are also BT Surround ready to allow two LG Bluetooth speakers to be connected simultaneously, up-mixing 2.0 channel sound to virtual 4.0 surround sound for more immersion in favorite games. And with LG ThinQ capability built-in, hands-free voice control is possible for those moments when reaching for the remote is not an option.

“The combination of LG OLED TV’s awe-inspiring picture quality and NVIDIA’s technological prowess offers next-level gaming experience in unbelievable 8K,” said S.P. Baik, vice president of the TV product planning division of LG’s Home Entertainment Company. “Following last year’s successful partnership with the world’s top gaming hardware brand, we look forward to expanding our relationship with NVIDIA.”