LG’s New Soundbar Delivers Superior Sound, Pairs Perfectly With Gx Gallery Oled tvs

SEOUL, July 8, 2020 — LG Electronics (LG) today announced its newest soundbar designed to deliver an exceptional home entertainment experience as well as a new level of spatial and stylistic integration with the company’s premium TVs. The LG GX soundbar boasts excellent sound, advanced features and sophisticated aesthetics designed to complement LG’s award-winning GX Gallery OLED series TVs.

The GX soundbar is the perfect visual companion to LG’s artistically-inspired Gallery series OLED TVs. To offer maximum flexibility, the soundbar can be mounted either flush on the wall directly under the TV or supported using the included sturdy steel stand. Measuring 15H x 144.6W x 3.25D cm, the GX soundbar is identical in width and finish to the 65-inch LG GX Gallery series TV. At the core of LG’s gallery design is the philosophy of a complete TV system that can fit harmoniously within a given space – a concept LG’s designers refer to as “adding spatial value.”

LG GX soundbar delivers superior sound thanks to Dolby Atmos and DTX:S for remarkable three-dimensional audio. The speaker is Dolby Vision compatible via 4K pass-through, enabling the best possible picture and sound quality for truly cinematic home viewing. The included subwoofer connects wirelessly to the soundbar to deliver low-frequency bass from anywhere in the room and adding LG’s wireless rear speaker kit (model SPK8, sold separately) delivers even more power and a greater sense of immersion.

The soundbar delivers upgraded user convenience and easy connectivity options including enhanced audio return channel (eARC) and Bluetooth. With its higher bandwidth, eARC provides the full richness of high-resolution audio formats such as Dolby True HD and DTS Master Audio while Bluetooth facilitates effortless, ultra quality streaming from a smartphone or tablet.

What’s more, the LG GX soundbar is Hi-Res Audio certified, offering lossless playback at 24bit/96kHz with greater vibrancy and nuance. The speaker produces detailed, natural sound when playing high-resolution audio files or when up-converting conventional audio formats. The built-in LG AI Sound Pro feature analyzes and automatically applies the best sound settings regardless of the content, ensuring maximum listening enjoyment every time.

The new LG GX soundbar will roll out starting this month in Europe, North America, Asia as well as other key markets. Check local retailers for price and exact date of availability.