SEOUL, Aug. 8, 2022 — LG Electronics’ (LG) 2022 lineup of TONE Free™ true wireless earbuds provides the ultimate sound experience with advanced audio technologies, a better-fitting design and a host of useful, new features. Demonstrating LG’s ongoing commitment to user-centric innovation, the new TONE Free earbuds are the perfect everyday companions for today’s on-the-go lifestyles.

This year’s flagship model (T90) TONE Free earbuds deliver impressive sound thanks to several upgrades, including a new internal structure with larger drivers that helps generate deeper, more satisfying bass. The use of graphene, a premium material that reduces vibration while boosting audio quality, enables the T90s to produce incredibly dynamic, yet balanced and crisp sound. A treat for the ears in more ways than one, LG’s T90 earbuds integrate the performance enhancing capabilities of Meridian Headphone Spatial Processing (HSP), a specialized technology from LG’s long-standing partner in delivering superior sound, Meridian Audio. With HSP inside, the earbuds present a full, more natural sound stage with a clear center image – making one feel like they’re listening to music played through real stereo sound system. In addition, Meridian’s Perfect Balance technology enables the T90 earbuds to achieve a consistent tonal balance at any volume.

What’s more, LG’s T90 TONE Free Dolby Atmos earbuds are the world’s first wireless earbuds to support Dolby Head Tracking™ across all content and devices. Dolby Head Tracking recalibrates the sound as users move their heads for a more natural sound experience, so users will feel like they are in the center of the scene and experience a whole new level of audio immersion whether they are listening to music, watching movies, enjoying favorite streaming series or playing video games. Dolby Head Tracking together with Dolby Atmos content further elevate the listening experience, providing incredible detail, depth and clarity. The T90s are the first wireless earbuds to feature an audio virtualizer designed by Dolby specifically for earbuds – an advanced solution that expands spatial dimensionality for stereo entertainment.

Additionally, the T90s come with Snapdragon Sound™ Technology Suite1 meaning users can experience a level of sound quality previously only available on wired headphones. Along with 24-bit/96kHz high-resolution audio, LG’s Snapdragon Sound earbuds provide robust connectivity, crystal-clear voice quality and low latency, making them perfect not only for listening to audio, but also for making voice calls and gaming.

On top of that, the company’s premium wireless earbuds offer improved Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) with the Double Step ANC Algorithm and Real Time ANC Optimizer. The Double Step ANC Algorithm leverages a new filter with a higher sampling rate to cancel out external noises more effectively, and an advanced howling detection algorithm to eliminate unpleasant and distracting feedback. Meanwhile, the Real Time ANC Optimizer automatically adjusts ANC performance by analyzing the actual position of the buds inside the user’s ear via the inner microphones.

LG’s latest TONE Free’s fit delivers comfort while boosting performance for enhanced sound and optimized noise cancellation. Created in collaboration with South Korea’s POSTECH Ergonomic Design Technology Lab, the earbuds’ comfort fit design boasts ergonomic precision and an optimized shape that feels better in the ear. Moreover, the new models are both smaller and lighter in weight than their predecessors, meaning users can wear TONE Free for extended periods with less distraction. The TONE Free’s Performance Fit ensures the right positioning in ears delivering more ultimate sound experience.

LG’s new TONE Free models also ship with the UVnano charging case, which uses ultraviolet light to help keep the earbuds hygienically clean. New for 2022, LG’s UVnano technology provides wider coverage, sterilizing all parts of the ear gels. Additionally, the T90s adopt medical-grade, hypoallergenic ear gels to reduce the risk of skin irritation in the ear canal. Outstanding user convenience is another key benefit of LG’s TONE Free earbuds, which now boast enhanced connectivity and wider compatibility. Plug & Wireless, a feature that enables the charging case to double as a Bluetooth transmitter, enhanced with a useful, new voice chat function2 that is ideal for conference calls and for chatting with friends while gaming. With the included USB-C to AUX cable, users can plug the case into a radio, treadmill, in-flight entertainment system and a wide range of other products to enjoy the wireless freedom and first-class sound quality.

Courtesy of Voice Pickup unit, the premium T90s even provide an improved voice calling experience. The Voice Pickup Unit detects and minimizes ambient noises when the user is speaking, making it easier for whomever is on the other end to hear what they are saying. New TONE Free models offer up to 9 hours of use on a single charge while the case itself can provide a further 20, for up to 29 hours of listening enjoyment.3 And, with a new quick charge feature, the earbuds can be completely charged after approximately 1 hour in the UVnano charging case.

Finally, 2022 sees the introduction of LG’s new TONE Free fit lineup (models TF7 and TF8) designed for active lifestyles, providing a secure and comfortable fit for active moments from running and mountain biking, to vigorous training sessions at the gym. Both models incorporate SwivelGrip technology – which helps keep the earbuds firmly and comfortably in place, even during the most intense workouts – and offer a lightweight design that promotes better air circulation.

Moreover, TONE Free fit models deliver solid ANC performance, clear spatial sound with Meridian HSP technology, and the hygiene-enhancing benefits of medical-grade, hypoallergenic ear gels and LG’s UVnano charging case. IP67 rated, the TF7 and TF8 are resistant to rain, splashes, sweat and dust to make it easy to go running or working out without any worries.4

TONE Free fit models have a battery life of 10 hours (up to total 30 hours with the charging case). For more enjoyable workouts at the gym, the TF8 earbuds can connect to older, Bluetooth-less treadmill displays by using LG’s innovative Plug & Wireless solution.

LG’s 2022 TONE Free true wireless earbuds will be rolled out in major markets worldwide from the end of August.