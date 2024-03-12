We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG WOW Bracket BT5-1P
Soundbar matching bracket
for LG QNED TV
Screen images simulated.
Compatible TVs
(Single-Pole Stand Type)
86QNED99T*B, 75QNED99T*B,
86QNED91T**, 75QNED91T**,
65QNED91T**, 86QNED86T**,
75QNED86T**, 65QNED86T**,
55QNED86T**, 86QNED81T**,
75QNED81T**, 65QNED81T**,
55QNED81T**
Soundbar matches
S95TR, DS95TR, NS95TR, US95TR, S90TR, DS90TR, NS90TR, US90TR, S90TY, DS90TY, NS90TY, US90TY, S70TR, DS70TR, NS70TR, US70TR, S70TY, DS70TY, NS70TY, US70TY, S75TR
Spec
Two components of WOW Bracket set lengthways on a beige background. The width, height, and depth is labelled and displayed by arrows. At the bottom, the following specs: Width 359.5mm, Height 276.8mm, Depth 120.3mm.
How to install LG Soundbar bracket on LG QNED TV
Find the right Wall Mount
Bracket for your QNED
LG WOW Bracket is a Soundbar bracket for installing wall-mounted LG QNED TVs. When using WOW Bracket, make sure to use the specified TV Wall Mount Bracket.
WB24GD
Compatible TVs: 86QNED99T** / 86QNED90T** / 86QNED91T** / 86QNED86T** / 86QNED85T** / 86QNED81T** / 86QNED80T** (Vesa size : 600*400)
WB24GC
Compatible TVs: 75QNED99T** / 75QNED90T** / 65QNED90T** / 75QNED91T** / 65QNED91T** / 75QNED86T** / 75QNED85T** / 75QNED81T** / 75QNED80T**
(Vesa size : 400*400)
65QNED85T** / 55QNED85T** / 65QNED86T** / 55QNED86T** / 65QNED81T** / 55QNED81T** / 65QNED80T** / 55QNED80T**
(Vesa size: 300*300)
Find the right spacer for your QNED
Install your WOW Bracket using the right spacer that fits your QNED's wall mount bracket.
Spacers are included with the TV Wall Mount Bracket (WB24GC / WB24GD).
Spacer-matching BT5-1P TVs
Key Specs
-
Main
359.5 x 276.8 x 120.3mm
All Spec
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Main
359.5 x 276.8 x 120.3mm
WEIGHT
-
Gross Weight
1.9Kg
