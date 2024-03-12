About Cookies on This Site

DualCool Split Type Heat Pump Air Conditioner with Dual Inverter Compressor (1HP with remote control)

LGHP09S

High Cooling Capacity¹, Eco-friendly²
R32 Refrigerant* and Inverter Compressor

High Cooling Capacity¹, Eco-friendly²

It provides instant cooling which helps minimize the temperature fluctuations and reduce the energy consumption up to 70%. It will keep your home cool and comfortable.

*The refrigerant used by the air conditioner is R32 which is a mildly flammable refrigerant. The installation of this product must meet the requirements of the instructions. This product must be installed, inspected, or repaired by an authorized service provider (LG Electronics-Hong Kong) or a qualified technician.
1. Due to the high heat exchange capacity of R32, it can take away a large amount of heat from the evaporator, thereby increasing the cooling capacity.
2. R32 has a shorter residence time in the atmosphere than R410a and also has a lower infrared absorption capacity. Therefore, R32's Global warming potential rate is only 675, which is 67 less than R410a.
Home Connectivity

Home Connectivity


The LG WS Split System range is compatible with Google Assistant. You can now delegate tasks or ask your LG Air Conditioner questions via the Google Assistant App or compatible speaker.

Supported Google Assistant commands include ‘OK Google, turn on the air conditioner' or ‘OK Google, what's the temperature of the air conditioner?'

*Product Registration using both LG ThinQ® app & Google app is required. Internet, Wi-Fi connection and Google account required. Data usage may apply.
Controlling devices and features requires compatible smart devices. Features and services may be changed without notice. Google is a trademark of Google LLC.
Come home to comfort

Built-in Wi-Fi Smart Control

The LG ThinQ® app lets you access and control your air conditioner with your smartphone* even when you're not at home.

*Feature can be accessed using LG ThinQ® app on Android or IOS smartphones. Internet connection and product registration on the ThinQ® app required.
Compatible smartphone required, iOS 8/Android 4.1.2 (Jellybean) or later required for LG ThinQ® app and Audible Smart Diagnosis feature.
View your real time energy usage

View your real time energy usage

A simple push of the remote control button allows you to conveniently view current energy usage on your air conditioner's LCD panel, keeping you informed and helping to reduce energy consumption. You can also view your weekly or monthly energy usage on the ThinQ® App.

Information at your fingertips

Information at your fingertips

Smart Diagnosis provides usage tips and useful information based on your product usage patterns. If you experience a problem whilst using the product, we will help you to troubleshoot it using the Smart Diagnosis results.

Take tighter control of your energy usage

Take tighter control
of your energy usage

Active Energy Control allows the user to adjust the energy levels to improve cooling efficiency and
reduce power consumption.

Precise Temperature Control

Precise Temperature Control

The Compressor speed of the LG Dual Inverter Compressor™ is constantly adjusted and varied to maintain the desired temperature with less fluctuation than a non-inverter compressor.

Sleep Easy


Sleep Easy

LG air conditioners operate at low sound levels, thanks to LG's unique skew fan and Dual Inverter Compressor™ which help eliminate unnecessary noise and allows for smooth operation.

Cool in the summer, warm in winter


Cool in the summer, warm in winter

This option conveniently sets an AC's louvers to a preset position so that outflowing air is directed away from a room's occupants.

Dual Inverter Compressor™

Dual Inverter Compressor™

The LG Dual Inverter Compressor™ is designed to cope with high temperatures, so great for those hot Hong Kong conditions. With the 10 year compressor parts warranty, you have the peace of mind that you can come home to comfort for years to come.

*10 years warranty on Compressor - This parts warranty is applicable on compressor only, labor fee will be charged. If the product warranty has expired, when the repair service involves any other related parts and transportation cost, the cost will also be charged to customer.

Split Type Air Conditioner Brochure

Split Type Air Conditioner Brochure

Download a copy of the Split Type Air Conditioner Brochure for more information.
Split Type Air Conditioner Brochure Download

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

Capacity
8,871btu/h
Dimension (mm)
Indoor: 837 x 308 x 189 Outdoor: 770 x 545 x 288
Warranty
1-year Manufacturer, 10-year Inverter Compressor*
Refrigerant
R32

Key Specs

  • Energy Grade

    1

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    837 x 308 x 189

  • Indoor Unit Weight(kg)

    8.5

  • Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    770 x 545 x 288

  • Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)

    35

  • Refrigerant Type

    R32

COOLING

  • Fan Speed

    High/Mid-High/Medium/Mid-Low/Low/Natural

DEHUMIDIFICATION

  • DEHUMIDIFICATION

    Yes

ENERGY SAVING

  • Energy Grade

    1

  • Energy Saving(Cooling)

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Fan Mode

    Yes

  • Remote Controller

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

HYGIENE

  • Auto Cleaning

    Yes

