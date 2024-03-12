We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
DualCool Split Type Heat Pump Air Conditioner with Dual Inverter Compressor (1HP with remote control)
*Images for reference only. The real object should be considered as final.
*The refrigerant used by the air conditioner is R32 which is a mildly flammable refrigerant. The installation of this product must meet the requirements of the instructions. This product must be installed, inspected, or repaired by an authorized service provider (LG Electronics-Hong Kong) or a qualified technician.
1. Due to the high heat exchange capacity of R32, it can take away a large amount of heat from the evaporator, thereby increasing the cooling capacity.
2. R32 has a shorter residence time in the atmosphere than R410a and also has a lower infrared absorption capacity. Therefore, R32's Global warming potential rate is only 675, which is 67 less than R410a.
*Product Registration using both LG ThinQ® app & Google app is required. Internet, Wi-Fi connection and Google account required. Data usage may apply.
Controlling devices and features requires compatible smart devices. Features and services may be changed without notice. Google is a trademark of Google LLC.
*Feature can be accessed using LG ThinQ® app on Android or IOS smartphones. Internet connection and product registration on the ThinQ® app required.
Compatible smartphone required, iOS 8/Android 4.1.2 (Jellybean) or later required for LG ThinQ® app and Audible Smart Diagnosis feature.
*10 years warranty on Compressor - This parts warranty is applicable on compressor only, labor fee will be charged. If the product warranty has expired, when the repair service involves any other related parts and transportation cost, the cost will also be charged to customer.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Energy Grade
1
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
837 x 308 x 189
-
Indoor Unit Weight(kg)
8.5
-
Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
770 x 545 x 288
-
Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)
35
-
Refrigerant Type
R32
COOLING
-
Fan Speed
High/Mid-High/Medium/Mid-Low/Low/Natural
DEHUMIDIFICATION
-
DEHUMIDIFICATION
Yes
ENERGY SAVING
-
Energy Grade
1
-
Energy Saving(Cooling)
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Fan Mode
Yes
-
Remote Controller
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
HYGIENE
-
Auto Cleaning
Yes
Buy Directly
LGHP09S
DualCool Split Type Heat Pump Air Conditioner with Dual Inverter Compressor (1HP with remote control)