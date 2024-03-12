Conditions and terms:



1.Generally, the last enrollment date is 3 working day before class commences.



2.Participant must provide complete and accurate information for enrollment. Confirmation phone will be called to participant according to the information provided.



3.Class registration is made on a first come, first served basis.



4.Class will be cancelled if enrollment is insufficient. LG Electronics HK LTD. will notify participant by email or phone not less than 1 working day in advance if there is cancellation due to insufficient enrollment. If there is cancellation due to other circumstances, LG Electronics HK LTD. will notify participant as soon as possible. Participant can then enroll in another class.



5.Unless otherwise stated, no formal educational qualification is required for LG Electronics HK LTD. class enrollment. Acceptance is at the sole discr etion of LG Electronics HK LTD.



6.LG Electronics HK LTD. reserves all rights to make alternation regarding the class schedule, class content, class tutor or guest speaker if necessary.



7.For personal data collected from participant at the time of registration, all data processing will be in compliance with the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Cap. 486). Please refer to the web page of "Private Policy" regarding to the usage of the participant’s personal data by LG Electronics HK LTD..



8.Participant should arrive at LG Electronics HK LTD. 10 minutes before the class commences. Participant has to provide HKID for verification. Only verified participant is allowed to attend the class.



9.Class will be cancelled if Typhoon Warning Signal No. 8 (or above) is hoisted or Black Rainstorm Warning Signal is issued. Wherever feasible, class will resume as normal 4 hours after Typhoon Warning Signal No. 8 (or above) has been lowered or Black Rainstorm Warning Signal has been cancelled, depending on time of announcements.



10.If Typhoon Warning Signal No. 8 (or above) is hoisted during the class, the class will be cancelled. If Black Rainstorm Warning Signal is issued during class, the class will be continued until the end of the class. If there is cancellation due to inclement weather, participant can then enroll in another class.



11.Participant should take care of his/her personal belongings during class. LG Electronics HK LTD. is not responsible for any personal loss.



12.Participant should note that photography or video shooting may be arranged by LG Electronics HK LTD. staff during class for LG Electronics HK LTD. promotion usage.



13.Audio recording, photography and video recording are strictly prohibited during class.



14.LG Electronics HK LTD. shall in no way be responsible or liable to any participant or to any person whomsoever for any direct or indirect losses or damages to any person or property incurred or suffered by participant or any such other person in connection with the class organized by LG Electronics HK LTD.. Participant shall indemnify LG Electronics HK LTD. from and against all claims and demands made against LG Electronics HK LTD. in respect of any loss damage or injury caused by or in any way owing to the act default or neglect of participant.



15.All equipment and facilities provided by LG Electronics HK LTD. are the sole property of LG Electronics HK LTD Participant is responsible to use all equipment and facilities properly and with good care. If there is any loss or damage caused to such equipment and facilities, participant will be required to compensate LG Electronics HK LTD for such loss and damage.



16.LG Electronics HK LTD. shall have the right, in its opinion, to take whatever actions it deems appropriate to preserve the safety and harmony of LG Electronics HK LTD. and to stop any danger, nuisance or annoyance caused by any participant or any person including the right to require cessation of any activity conducted at LG Electronics HK LTD and/or stop the class and/or request any participant and any person to leave LG Electronics HK LTD. and/or to report to the police.



17.The copyright of all LG Electronics HK LTD class content are owned by LG Electronics HK LTD.. Republication, redistribution or unauthorized use of any content is strictly prohibited. LG Electronics HK LTD. reserves the right to take legal action against the aforesaid acts.



18.LG Electronics HK LTD. reserves the right to modify the terms and conditions at any time without prior notice. In case of any disputes, the decision of LG Electronics HK LTD. shall be final.



19.If there is any inconsistency or conflict between the English and Chinese version of this terms and conditions, the Chinese version shall prevail.