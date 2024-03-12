About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Rock Every Occasion with LG

Rock Every Occasion with LG

Rock Every Occasion with LG Learn more
Best-Selling Air Conditioners

Most Popular Air Conditioner

Most Popular Air Conditioner See More
Explore Our Energy-Efficient A/Cs

Product to Ensure Energy Efficiency

Product to Ensure Energy Efficiency See More
A Clean Fan for a Clean Breeze

Faster Cooling, Faster Comfort

Faster Cooling, Faster Comfort See More

Make the Right Choice with LG

This image connects the Air Conditioner Buying Guide

Air Conditioner Buying Guide

Air Conditioner Buying Guide Get Help

Wall Mounted

Efficient, Faster, DUAL Inverter

Efficient, Faster, DUAL Inverter

Efficient, Faster, DUAL Inverter Learn More Efficient, Faster, DUAL Inverter Buy Now
Year-round Heating and Cooling / Ideal Temperatures All Year Long

Energy Saving

Save on Energy Bills and The Planet

Year-round Heating and Cooling / Ideal Temperatures All Year Long

Air Care Complete System

To Enjoy the Cool and Refreshing Wind

Year-round Heating and Cooling / Ideal Temperatures All Year Long

Heat Pump

Year-round Heating and Cooling

LG's Next-Level Tech

Efficient, Faster, Durable, Quieter

Efficient, Faster, Durable, Quieter

Efficient, Faster, Durable, Quieter Learn More

LG Picks for you

Be an LG member

Enjoy all the benefits that free membership as on LG member offers,
from special discounts to exclusive event access.

Sign in Join us

5% off welcome coupon

As a member, enjoy 5% off your first purchase on us.  This exclusive offer is valid for 30 days upon registrations.

5% off membership discount

You can receive a 5% membership discount to redeem on the LG online store for all LG.com orders as a member.

Exclusive event

Unlock an exclusive experience such as new product trial.

Need help?

We're here to provide all the help you need.

Get support