1)Multi Functional Filter

-The Guangdong Detection Center of Microbiology has verified that the Silver Ion Filter removes up to 99.99% of bacteria (Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus). The test did not measure the efficiency in removal of bacteria in the air conditioner, and the efficiency in removal of bacteria may differ from actual use conditions.

-The China National Analytical Center, Guangzhou has verified that the Catechins Filter removes up to 99% of Escherichia coli and 97% of Staphylococcus aureus. The test did not measure the efficiency in removal of bacteria in the air conditioner, and the efficiency in removal of bacteria may differ from actual use conditions.

-The Guangdong Detection Center of Microbiology has verified that the Acaro Bacterium Filter removes up to 95% of Anti mites. The test did not measure the efficiency in removal of bacteria in the air conditioner, and the efficiency in removal of bacteria may differ from actual use conditions.

2)Gold Fin

-It may vary depending on usage environment.

-According to internal salt spray testing, the corrosion area of Gold Fin is not more than 0.01%. (rating number is 9.8 or higher after 1,500 hours testing)

3)Installation

-For the safety of the user and proper installation of the product, please ensure that all necessary equipment and procedures are verified before installation. For detailed information, refer to the installation manual included with the product, and adhere to the installation standards and precautions.