8KG 1400rpm Front Load Washing Machine - WF-ST1408PS
All Spec
GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Washing Machine Type
Front Load
-
Hong Kong Energy Efﬁciency Grade
1
-
Motor
Inverter Direct Drive
-
Washing Capacity (kg)
8
-
Variable Spin Speeds (rpm)
1400 / 1000 / 800 / 400 / no spin
-
Variable Temperature (℃)
Cold / 20 / 40 / 60 / 95
-
Dimension WxHxD, (mm)
600 x 850 x 590*(640#)
-
Door Dimension (mm)
350
-
Door Opening Angle
120°
APPEARANCE
-
Color
Luxury Sliver
-
LED Control Panel
Touch LED
TRUE STEAM™
-
Refresh
Yes
-
Allergy Care
Yes
FEATURE
-
6 Motion
Yes
-
TurboWash™
Yes
-
Intelligent Sensor
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Load Detect
Yes
-
Favorite
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
-
Running Time Indication
Yes
-
Prewash
Yes
-
Time Delay (hour)
3-19 hours
-
Auto Balance
Yes
-
Anti-bacterical Gasket
Yes
PROGRAM
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Cotton Large / Cotton+
Yes
-
Easy Care
Yes
-
Mix
Yes
-
Silent Wash
Yes
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Sports Wear
Yes
-
Dark Wash
Yes
-
Speed 14
Yes
-
Gentle Care
Yes
-
Stain Care
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
SMART FUNCTION
-
LG Smart Laundry & DW App
Yes
-
- NFC Tag On
Yes
-
- Smart Diagnosis™
Yes
NOTE
-
*
Depth from front panel to inlet hose at the back (exclude door and button)
-
#
Depth from front door to inlet hose at the back (include door and button)
