8KG 1400rpm Front Load Washing Machine - WF-ST1408PS

Specs

Reviews

Support

8KG 1400rpm Front Load Washing Machine - WF-ST1408PS

WF-ST1408PS

8KG 1400rpm Front Load Washing Machine - WF-ST1408PS

Print

All Spec

GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Washing Machine Type

    Front Load

  • Hong Kong Energy Efﬁciency Grade

    1

  • Motor

    Inverter Direct Drive

  • Washing Capacity (kg)

    8

  • Variable Spin Speeds (rpm)

    1400 / 1000 / 800 / 400 / no spin

  • Variable Temperature (℃)

    Cold / 20 / 40 / 60 / 95

  • Dimension WxHxD, (mm)

    600 x 850 x 590*(640#)

  • Door Dimension (mm)

    350

  • Door Opening Angle

    120°

APPEARANCE

  • Color

    Luxury Sliver

  • LED Control Panel

    Touch LED

TRUE STEAM™

  • Refresh

    Yes

  • Allergy Care

    Yes

FEATURE

  • 6 Motion

    Yes

  • TurboWash™

    Yes

  • Intelligent Sensor

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Load Detect

    Yes

  • Favorite

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

  • Running Time Indication

    Yes

  • Prewash

    Yes

  • Time Delay (hour)

    3-19 hours

  • Auto Balance

    Yes

  • Anti-bacterical Gasket

    Yes

PROGRAM

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Cotton Large / Cotton+

    Yes

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Mix

    Yes

  • Silent Wash

    Yes

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Sports Wear

    Yes

  • Dark Wash

    Yes

  • Speed 14

    Yes

  • Gentle Care

    Yes

  • Stain Care

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

SMART FUNCTION

  • LG Smart Laundry & DW App

    Yes

  • - NFC Tag On

    Yes

  • - Smart Diagnosis™

    Yes

NOTE

  • *

    Depth from front panel to inlet hose at the back (exclude door and button)

  • #

    Depth from front door to inlet hose at the back (include door and button)

