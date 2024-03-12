About Cookies on This Site

6KG 1200rpm Washing Machine

6KG 1200rpm Washing Machine

WF-T1206KW

6KG 1200rpm Washing Machine

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

dimension
Capacity
6 kg
DIMENSION (MM)
600 × 850 × 440 / D’: 490, D”: 890
Warranty
2-year Full machine, 10-year Direct Drive Motor
Key Features
6 Motions

All Spec

KEY FEATURES

  • Inverter Direct Drive™

    Yes

DESIGN

  • Body Color

    White

BASIC

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    6

  • Spin speed

    1200/1000/800/400/No Spin

  • Variable Temperature(℃)

    Cold/20/30/
    40/60/95℃

  • Inner Drum

    Embossing

  • Drum Lifter

    Wave

CONTROL

  • Program selector

    Dial + Touch

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Figure indicator (Remain time, temp, RPM)

    Yes

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

  • Error Message Indication

    Yes

  • Error Message Alarm

    Yes

WASH PROGRAM

  • General

    Cotton, Cotton Large, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care

  • Caring

    Baby Care

  • Special

    Quick 30, Wool, Delicates, Sportswear

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Prewash

    Yes

  • Intensive

    Yes

  • Spin Only

    Yes

  • Rinse+Spin

    Yes

  • Time Delay(Delay End)

    3-19 hrs

  • Child-Lock

    Yes

  • Beeper On/Off

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

DIMENSION & WEIGHT

  • Dimension (W x H x D) (mm)

    600 x 850 x 440

  • Depth from back cover to door (D’) (mm)

    490

  • Depth from back over to opened door (D”) (mm)

    890

  • Weight (kg)

    60

