6KG 1200rpm Washing Machine
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
KEY FEATURES
-
Inverter Direct Drive™
Yes
DESIGN
-
Body Color
White
BASIC
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
6
-
Spin speed
1200/1000/800/400/No Spin
-
Variable Temperature(℃)
Cold/20/30/
40/60/95℃
-
Inner Drum
Embossing
-
Drum Lifter
Wave
CONTROL
-
Program selector
Dial + Touch
-
Display Type
LED
-
Figure indicator (Remain time, temp, RPM)
Yes
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
-
Error Message Indication
Yes
-
Error Message Alarm
Yes
WASH PROGRAM
-
General
Cotton, Cotton Large, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care
-
Caring
Baby Care
-
Special
Quick 30, Wool, Delicates, Sportswear
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Prewash
Yes
-
Intensive
Yes
-
Spin Only
Yes
-
Rinse+Spin
Yes
-
Time Delay(Delay End)
3-19 hrs
-
Child-Lock
Yes
-
Beeper On/Off
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
DIMENSION & WEIGHT
-
Dimension (W x H x D) (mm)
600 x 850 x 440
-
Depth from back cover to door (D’) (mm)
490
-
Depth from back over to opened door (D”) (mm)
890
-
Weight (kg)
60
