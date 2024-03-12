About Cookies on This Site

8KG 650rpm Top Load Washing Machine

8KG 650rpm Top Load Washing Machine

T80WT

8KG 650rpm Top Load Washing Machine

Front

Products with neat interior design

Powerful clean in a durable design

With its enduring design, the LG Washer is your laundry room's perfect fit for years.

Designed for a better laundry experience

Shirts under washing, 24-minute quickwash icon

Time-saving

Quick wash in 24 minutes

The product's Tub is being cleaned

Hygiene

Tub care made easy

The door of the product moves smoothly

Durability

Built strong, closes soft

Products with neat interior design

Design

Fits any space

Save time, enjoy life

Finish your laundry in just 24 minutes and save time for what matters.

a shirt that is being washed with a current

*The duration of 24 minutes is displayed on the control panel, and the recommended maximum load for this setting is 2kg.

Simple and hygienic cleaning

Keeps the tub hygienically clean by soaking, washing, rinsing, and spinning from the inside out.

The product's Tub is being cleaned

Scratch-resistant, soft-closing door 

The tempered glass door resists scratches, while the soft closing feature prevents the lid from slamming.

Set your own laundry schedule

You can schedule your laundry's end time up to 24 hours in advance, ensuring it's completed when needed.

It shows that the product can be delayed for up to 24 hours

Wash cycle picks up where you left off

If the power goes out, the current cycle is saved and will automatically resume when the power is restored.

It shows auto-restart with products and icons that go well with the interior

Safety lock for cycle settings

With the Child Lock function, the control panel is locked to prevent children from changing the cycle settings.

It shows auto-restart with products and icons that go well with the interior

Finely built, thoughtfully designed 

Designed to fit with your lifestyle

Products with neat interior design

Enhance any space with a versatile and modern laundry room design.

Products with neat interior design

Enhance any space with a versatile and modern laundry room design.

Products with neat interior design
Products with neat interior design
Print

Key Specs

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    8.0

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    520x900x530

  • Steam

    No

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

All Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Height with Lid Open (mm)

    1180

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    520x900x530

  • Weight (kg)

    30.0

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    White

  • Lid Type

    Tempered Glass

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    8.0

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    No

  • Display Type

    Hard Buttons & LED Display

  • Door Lock Indication

    No

  • Figure Indicator

    88

FEATURES

  • 6 Motion DD

    No

  • AI DD

    No

  • Type

    Top Load Washer

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Add Item

    No

  • ezDispense

    No

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    No

  • Foam detection system

    No

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Steam

    No

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    No

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • Vibration Sensor

    Yes

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold Only

  • Smart Inverter Motor

    No

  • TurboWash 3D

    No

  • Water Level

    Auto/Manual

  • Lint Filter

    Yes

  • Punch + 3

    No

  • Semi Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • Smart Motion

    No

  • Soft Closing Door

    Yes

  • Stainless Lint Filter

    No

  • TurboWash

    No

  • TurboDrum

    No

PROGRAMS

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Downloaded Cycle

    No

  • Duvet

    No

  • Extra Clean

    No

  • Normal

    Yes

  • Pre Wash+Normal

    No

  • Quick Wash

    Yes

  • Rinse + Spin

    Yes

  • Smart Rinse

    No

  • Sportswear

    No

  • Towels

    No

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Wool

    No

  • AI Wash

    No

  • Baby Wear

    Yes

  • Color Care

    No

  • Drain + Spin

    Yes

  • Eco Save

    No

  • Hygiene 40

    No

  • Sanitary 60

    No

  • School Care

    No

  • Small Load

    No

  • Strong Wave

    No

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wi-Fi

    No

  • Air Dry

    No

  • Add Item

    No

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Soak

    Yes

  • Stain Care

    No

  • Pre Wash

    No

  • Remote Start

    No

  • Rinse

    2 Times

  • Rinse + Spin

    Yes

  • Time Delay

    No

  • Spin

    No

  • Steam

    No

  • Temp.

    No

  • Water Level

    8 Levels

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • TurboWash

    No

  • Wash

    Yes

  • Aqua Reserve

    No

  • Cold Wash

    No

  • Deep Fill

    No

  • Extra Rinse

    No

  • Hot Wash

    No

  • Spin Only

    Yes

  • Strong Wave

    No

  • Tub Dry

    Yes

  • Water Plus

    No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    No

  • Download Cycle

    No

  • Energy Monitoring

    No

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    No

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Tub Clean Coach

    No

  • Smart Pairing

    No

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806084091598

Front

T80WT

8KG 650rpm Top Load Washing Machine