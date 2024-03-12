We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
7 kg Top Loading Washing Machine
All Spec
GENERAL SPEC
-
Washing Machine Type
Top Load
-
Motor
Direct Drive
-
Washing Capacity (kg)
7
-
Body Color
Silver
-
Control Panel
LED
FEATURES
-
6 Motion
Yes
-
I Sensor
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Load Detect
Yes
-
Foam Sensing & Removal
Yes
-
Spray Rinse System / Jet Spray
Yes
-
Auto Balance
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Running Time Indication
Yes
-
Time Delay (hour)
3-48
-
Standby Power Zero
Yes
PROGRAMS
-
Favorite
Yes
-
Quick Wash
Yes
-
Silent Wash
Yes
-
Smart Clean
Yes
-
Strong Wash
Yes
-
Standard
Yes
-
Wool
Yes
DIMENSION
-
Net (W*H*D, mm)
540*935*540
-
Weight (kg)
38.5
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.