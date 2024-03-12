We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
12KG 1600rpm 3-in-1 Combo Washing Machine
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
DESIGN
-
Washer Body
Pearl White
-
Washer Door
Twilight Black
-
- Tempered Glass
Yes
SMART HOME APPLIANCE
-
ThinQ™ Application
LG webOS TV2 / Android / iOS
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Cycle Download
Yes
-
Monitoring & Push Alert
Yes
-
Tub Clean Coach
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis™
Yes
BASIC
-
Washing Machine Type
Front Load
-
Motor
Inverter Direct Drive
-
Washing Capacity (kg)
12
-
Drying Capacity (kg)
8
-
Variable Spin Speeds (rpm)
No/400/600/800/1000/1200/1600
-
Variable Temperature (℃)
Cold/20/30/40/60/95
-
Control
Large Touch LED
TRUESTEAM™
-
Steam Refresh
Yes
-
Allergy Care
Yes
-
Steam Softener
Yes
DRY FUNCTION
-
Cupboard Dry
Yes
-
Iron Dry
Yes
-
Low Temp Dry
Yes
-
Time Dry
Yes
FEATURE
-
6 Motion
Yes
-
Dry Technology
EcoHybrid Condensation
-
Dry only
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
-
"Fabric Care" Drum
Yes
-
Wave Lifter
Yes
-
Bubble Detect
Yes
-
Load Detect
Yes
-
Big-in Anti Vibration System
Yes
-
Auto Balance
Yes
-
Water Levels
Auto
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Filter
Yes
-
Pause and Add Item
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
-
Running Time Indication
Yes
-
Time Delay End (Hour)
Yes
-
End of Cycle Beeper
Yes
-
Antibacterial Gasket
Yes
-
Water Resistant PCB
Yes
PROGRAM
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Cotton+
Yes
-
Easy Care
Yes
-
Mix
Yes
-
Outdoor
Yes
-
Gentle Care
Yes
-
Wool
Yes
-
Quick 30
Yes
-
Wash+Dry
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
ADDITIONAL WASHING FUNCTION
-
Soil Level Select
Yes
-
Prewash
Yes
-
Rinse+
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
Yes¹
-
Spin Only
Yes
-
No Spin
Yes
DIMENSION & WEIGHT
-
Dimension WxHxD (mm)
600 × 850 × 655
-
Depth from back cover to door (D’) (mm)
675
-
Depth from back over to opened door (D”) (mm)
1175
-
Weight (kg)
76
NOTE
-
1
Additional function by ThinQ™ Application
-
2
Availability depend on TV model, function may be limited.
*NOTE
-
10 years warranty on Motor
This parts warranty is applicable on motor only, labor fee will be charged. If the product warranty has expired, when the repair service involves any other related parts and transportation cost, the cost will also be charged to customer.
