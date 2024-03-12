About Cookies on This Site

12KG 1600rpm 3-in-1 Combo Washing Machine

12KG 1600rpm 3-in-1 Combo Washing Machine

G-CS1612W

12KG 1600rpm 3-in-1 Combo Washing Machine

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

dimension
Capacity
Washing Capacity 12 kg, Drying capacity 8 kg
DIMENSION (MM)
600 × 850 × 655 / D’: 675, D”: 1175
Warranty
2-year Full machine, 10-year Direct Drive Motor*
Key Features
TrueSteam™

All Spec

DESIGN

  • Washer Body

    Pearl White

  • Washer Door

    Twilight Black

  • - Tempered Glass

    Yes

SMART HOME APPLIANCE

  • ThinQ™ Application

    LG webOS TV2 / Android / iOS

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Cycle Download

    Yes

  • Monitoring & Push Alert

    Yes

  • Tub Clean Coach

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis™

    Yes

BASIC

  • Washing Machine Type

    Front Load

  • Motor

    Inverter Direct Drive

  • Washing Capacity (kg)

    12

  • Drying Capacity (kg)

    8

  • Variable Spin Speeds (rpm)

    No/400/600/800/1000/1200/1600

  • Variable Temperature (℃)

    Cold/20/30/40/60/95

  • Control

    Large Touch LED

TRUESTEAM™

  • Steam Refresh

    Yes

  • Allergy Care

    Yes

  • Steam Softener

    Yes

DRY FUNCTION

  • Cupboard Dry

    Yes

  • Iron Dry

    Yes

  • Low Temp Dry

    Yes

  • Time Dry

    Yes

FEATURE

  • 6 Motion

    Yes

  • Dry Technology

    EcoHybrid Condensation

  • Dry only

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • "Fabric Care" Drum

    Yes

  • Wave Lifter

    Yes

  • Bubble Detect

    Yes

  • Load Detect

    Yes

  • Big-in Anti Vibration System

    Yes

  • Auto Balance

    Yes

  • Water Levels

    Auto

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Filter

    Yes

  • Pause and Add Item

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

  • Running Time Indication

    Yes

  • Time Delay End (Hour)

    Yes

  • End of Cycle Beeper

    Yes

  • Antibacterial Gasket

    Yes

  • Water Resistant PCB

    Yes

PROGRAM

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Cotton+

    Yes

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Mix

    Yes

  • Outdoor

    Yes

  • Gentle Care

    Yes

  • Wool

    Yes

  • Quick 30

    Yes

  • Wash+Dry

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

ADDITIONAL WASHING FUNCTION

  • Soil Level Select

    Yes

  • Prewash

    Yes

  • Rinse+

    Yes

  • Rinse + Spin

    Yes¹

  • Spin Only

    Yes

  • No Spin

    Yes

DIMENSION & WEIGHT

  • Dimension WxHxD (mm)

    600 × 850 × 655

  • Depth from back cover to door (D’) (mm)

    675

  • Depth from back over to opened door (D”) (mm)

    1175

  • Weight (kg)

    76

NOTE

  • 1

    Additional function by ThinQ™ Application

  • 2

    Availability depend on TV model, function may be limited.

*NOTE

  • 10 years warranty on Motor

    This parts warranty is applicable on motor only, labor fee will be charged. If the product warranty has expired, when the repair service involves any other related parts and transportation cost, the cost will also be charged to customer.

