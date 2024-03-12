We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Create a Natural Atmosphere in Any Space
It shows the beige
Designed for a Better Life
All-in-one Laundry Solution
All You Want in Half the Space
There is a line graphic in the shape of a dryer next to the washing machine in the WashTower, and the arrow is pointing from line graphic to the WashTower product. It is expressed as a combined washing machine and dryer.
Easy-reach Center Control™
A little boy is operating the product through the Center Control. And, a close-up view of the panel is shown next to the product.
*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
A Smarter Way to Wash
A stream of water surrounds the washer tub, and various clothing icons are floating in the center of the door. And below there is a 6 motion icon.
Smart Control for Easy Clothing Care
The product is placed in the center, and there are lines connecting the washer and dryer on both sides. Above that line is the power button and cycle icon.
*Tested by Intertek. Cotton cycle with 3 kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle. Results may vary with clothes and environment.
*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
A WashTower is installed between the hangers, and a woman is choosing clothes in front.
Reduce 99.9% of Live House Dust Mites
Left image is showing how dirt and stains are removed from the laundry inside the washer. In right image, there is a teddy bear in the dryer. During the drying process, house dust mites and the like are being removed.
'*Allergy Care cycle approved by the BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% of house dust mites. The Allergy Care Cycle for dryers approved by the BAF reduces 99.9% of live house dust mites.
*Allergy Care Cycle can be downloaded via the ThinQ app or selected directly from Cloud Cycle within the app.
*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual products.
*Results may vary depending on the clothes and environment.
Get It All Done and Then Some
Five streams of water are gushing out of the washing machine in the bathroom.
This image shows a mobile phone with a WashTower and a ThinQ screen. Around the mobile phone, icons that introduce ThinQ functions are displayed.
'*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*Smart features may vary by region and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
Connect and Control from Anywhere
WashTower after washing and woman looking at smartphone.
Add New Care Cycles
A panel close-up and a person touching clothes and looking at his smartphone.
Compact Size with Easy-reach Center Control Panel
*Space saving when compare with LG’s 24-inch stacked washer and dryer.
Intelligent Technology
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*Tested by Intertek on May 2022. Cotton cycle with 2 kg load compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle. (F13EJN) Tested average fabric damage by inserting 5-hole swatches and comparing AI Class 1 vs AI Class 3 in Cotton cycle.
*The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*For Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care cycles only.
Time-saving
*Tested by Intertek. Tested with 3 each load conditions; Women sportswear(polyester 89%, spandex 11%, 3 sheets of shirts(polyester 65%, cotton 35%), and two pair of pajamas(cotton 73%, polyester 27%).
Tested with Speed Wash (Quick Wash) cycle on washer, Small Load (Quick Dry) cycle on dryer and "Prepare to Dry" option.
*The results may be differenct depending on the clothes and environment.
*Tested by Intertek on January 2023, Cotton program with TurboWash™ option with 2kg load.
*The results may be different depending on the environment.
Reduce Live House Dust Mites
*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces house dust mites allergen.
*Hygiene program can be downloaded via the ThinQ app or selected directly from Cloud Cycle within the app.
*Tested by Intertek, Hygiene program in washer reduces bacteria (S. aureus, P. aeruginosa, and K. pneumoniae) with 3.6kg of cotton test load.
*The product images in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
An Energy-saving Way to Dry
*Tested by Intertek on January 2021. Cotton(Normal) cycle with 3.83 kg load compared to LG conventional heater dryer. (RC90V9AV2W vs. RC9066A3F)
*The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
Condenser with Convenient Cleaning
*The product images in the image or video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*The cleanliness of the condenser may differ depending on the operating environment.
*The frequency of running ‘auto cleaning condenser’ may vary depending on the size the initial moisture amount of the laundry.
WashTower™ Installation Guide
Someone is measuring the size of the furniture using a tape measure.
Measurement Guide
It explains how much space is needed when installing the WashTower™. We need 10cm for the back and 2.5cm for the left and right.
1. Measuring with the faucet next to the appliance
2. Measuring with the faucet behind the appliance
See what parts are included.
FAQ
Does the LG WashTower™ have one plug?
The LG WashTower™ has two plugs: one for the washer and the other for the dryer. So the washer and dryer can be used at the same time or separately.
If the dryer malfunctions, can the washer still work?
The LG WashTower™ is one piece but has two separate units: a washer and a dryer, and each has its own plug. So, if the washer malfunctions, the dryer still works, and vice versa.
Does the LG WashTower™ offer a different warranty?
The LG WashTower™'s warranty is the same as what LG provides to the Front Loader Washer and Clothes Dryer in your local region.
What is “Smart Pairing”?
Smart Pairing feature sends information from the washer to the dryer, recommending the optimal drying cycle. In other words, the washer can tell the dryer to select a compatible drying cycle.
Is this a stack model?
The LG WashTower™ is a single unit that has a dryer on top and a washer on the bottom. Its control panel is in the middle, so you don’t need a stool to reach the dryer’s panel. No stacking kit is required.
Can the doors be switched to swing right instead of left?
No, changing the door swing direction is not possible on this model.
Is this machine a vent or ventless type?
This washer is a ventless type, so you can install it in more various places.