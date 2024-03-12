LG E1951T Monitor

About Cookies on This Site

E1951T

FEATURE

  • Screen Size

    18.5

  • Panel Type

    TN

  • Color Depth (Number of colors)

    16.7M

  • Pixel pitch (mm)

    0.300(H)*0.300(V)

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    1366*768

  • Brightness (cd/m²)

    250 cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio (DFC)

    5M:1

  • Response Time(ms)

    5ms

  • Viewing Angle 2D (CR≥10)

    170/160

  • Viewing Angle 3D

    176/170

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare,3H

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

  • D-Sub

    Yes

  • DVI-D

    Yes

POWER

  • Power: Normal On (Typ.)

    17W

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

    <0.5W

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Super Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Dual Web & Dual Monitor Setting & Task Bar

    Yes

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    Yes

  • Intelligent Auto

    Yes

  • Plug & Play

    Yes

DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    449.4(W)*172.6(D)*356(H)

  • Wall Mount

    Yes

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (with Stand)

    2.0

STANDARD

  • EPA 5.0

    Yes

  • Windows 7

    Yes

  • EPEAT-Gold

    Yes

ACCESSORIES

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • D-Sub

    Yes

  • DVI-D

    Yes

