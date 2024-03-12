About Cookies on This Site

LG Monitor 19MB35PM-I

LG Monitor 19MB35PM-I

19MB35PM-I

LG Monitor 19MB35PM-I

BASIC

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Color Gamut

    72%

  • Color Depth (Number of colors)

    16.7M

  • Pixel pitch (mm)

    0.294*0.294

  • Aspect Ratio

    5:4

  • Resolution

    1280*1024

  • Brightness (cd/m²)

    250 cd/m2 (Typ)
    200 cd/m2 (Min)

  • Contrast Ratio (DFC)

    5M:1

  • Response Time (GTG)

    5ms (High)

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178/178 (CR≥10)

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare, 3H

POWER INPUT/OUTPUT)

  • [Jack Location] - Signal Input

    Vertical

  • D-Sub

    Yes

  • DVI-D

    Yes

  • [Jack Location] - Audio Input

    Vertical

  • PC Audio In

    Yes

  • [Jack Location] - Audio Output

    Vertical

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

SPEAKER

  • Type

    2ch stereo

  • Audio output

    1W x 2

POWER

  • Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)

    Built-In Power (Power only)

  • Input

    AC100~240V 50~60Hz

  • Output(for Speaker)

    27W(12V/2.3A)

  • Power: Normal On (Typ.)

    18W

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

    0.3W

  • DC Off(Max)

    0.3W

FREQUENCY

  • H-Frequency (Analog)

    30~83kHz

  • V-Frequency (Analog)

    56∼75kHz

  • H-Frequency (Digital)

    30~83kHz

  • V-Frequency (Digital)

    56~75kHz

RESOLUTION

  • Analog (PC)

    1280*1024

  • Digital (PC)

    1280*1024

CONTROL KEY

  • [Key Location]

    Front

  • Key Number (Power Key Included)

    6 keys

  • Key Type

    Tact

  • LED Color (On mode)

    White

  • LED Color (Power save mode)

    White (Blinking)

LANGUANGE

  • Country

    English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese(brazil), Hindi

  • Number of Language

    17

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • ----- Picture -----

    -----

  • Original Ratio

    Yes

  • ----- General Function -----

    -----

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    Yes

  • Intelligent Auto (Auto Resolution)

    Yes

  • Plug & Play

    Yes

  • RTC

    Yes

  • ----- Special Feature -----

    -----

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • SUPER Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Six Axis Control

    Yes

  • Off Timer

    Yes

  • Factory Calibration

    Yes

MECHANIC

  • Front Color

    Black Hair Line

  • Back Cover Color

    Black Texture

  • Stand Color

    Black Texture

  • Base Color

    Black hair line

  • Others

    Black Texture

  • Base Detchable

    Yes

  • Tilt

    -5º (front) ~ 20º (rear)

  • Swivel

    Yes

  • Pivot

    Yes (0-90º)

  • Height(mm)

    110mm range

DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    409*210*481

  • Set (without Stand)

    409*58*338

  • Wall Mount

    VESA Compatible (75mmx75mm)

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (with Stand)

    3.5

  • Set (without Stand)

    2.4

STANDARD

  • TCO

    6.0

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • ENERGY STAR®

    ENERGY STAR® Qualified

  • EPEAT

    Yes (Gold)

  • ISO13406-2(ISO 9241-307)

    Yes

  • TUV-GS

    Yes

  • TUV-Ergo

    Yes

  • Windows

    Yes (Win10)

ACCESSORIES

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • D-Sub

    Yes

  • DVI-D

    Yes

  • PC Audio

    Yes

