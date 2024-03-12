We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Monitor 19MB35PM-I
All Spec
BASIC
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Color Gamut
72%
-
Color Depth (Number of colors)
16.7M
-
Pixel pitch (mm)
0.294*0.294
-
Aspect Ratio
5:4
-
Resolution
1280*1024
-
Brightness (cd/m²)
250 cd/m2 (Typ)
200 cd/m2 (Min)
-
Contrast Ratio (DFC)
5M:1
-
Response Time (GTG)
5ms (High)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178/178 (CR≥10)
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare, 3H
POWER INPUT/OUTPUT)
-
[Jack Location] - Signal Input
Vertical
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes
-
[Jack Location] - Audio Input
Vertical
-
PC Audio In
Yes
-
[Jack Location] - Audio Output
Vertical
-
Headphone Out
Yes
SPEAKER
-
Type
2ch stereo
-
Audio output
1W x 2
POWER
-
Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)
Built-In Power (Power only)
-
Input
AC100~240V 50~60Hz
-
Output(for Speaker)
27W(12V/2.3A)
-
Power: Normal On (Typ.)
18W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
0.3W
-
DC Off(Max)
0.3W
FREQUENCY
-
H-Frequency (Analog)
30~83kHz
-
V-Frequency (Analog)
56∼75kHz
-
H-Frequency (Digital)
30~83kHz
-
V-Frequency (Digital)
56~75kHz
RESOLUTION
-
Analog (PC)
1280*1024
-
Digital (PC)
1280*1024
CONTROL KEY
-
[Key Location]
Front
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
6 keys
-
Key Type
Tact
-
LED Color (On mode)
White
-
LED Color (Power save mode)
White (Blinking)
LANGUANGE
-
Country
English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese(brazil), Hindi
-
Number of Language
17
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
----- Picture -----
-----
-
Original Ratio
Yes
-
----- General Function -----
-----
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Intelligent Auto (Auto Resolution)
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
-
RTC
Yes
-
----- Special Feature -----
-----
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
SUPER Energy Saving
Yes
-
Six Axis Control
Yes
-
Off Timer
Yes
-
Factory Calibration
Yes
MECHANIC
-
Front Color
Black Hair Line
-
Back Cover Color
Black Texture
-
Stand Color
Black Texture
-
Base Color
Black hair line
-
Others
Black Texture
-
Base Detchable
Yes
-
Tilt
-5º (front) ~ 20º (rear)
-
Swivel
Yes
-
Pivot
Yes (0-90º)
-
Height(mm)
110mm range
DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
409*210*481
-
Set (without Stand)
409*58*338
-
Wall Mount
VESA Compatible (75mmx75mm)
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
3.5
-
Set (without Stand)
2.4
STANDARD
-
TCO
6.0
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
ENERGY STAR®
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
-
EPEAT
Yes (Gold)
-
ISO13406-2(ISO 9241-307)
Yes
-
TUV-GS
Yes
-
TUV-Ergo
Yes
-
Windows
Yes (Win10)
ACCESSORIES
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes
-
PC Audio
Yes
