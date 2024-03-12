We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
22" Class Full HD IPS LED Monitor
All Spec
MULTI
-
Size(Inch)
21.5“ / 54.6cm
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Color Gamut (CIE1931)
72%
-
Pixel pitch(mm)
0.24795 x 0.24795
-
Color Depth(Number of Colors)
16.7M colors
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Brightness(Typ.)
250cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio(Original)
1000:1
-
Contrast Ratio(DFC)
Mega
-
Response Time (GTG)
14ms
-
Viewing Angle(CR≥10)
178/178
-
Surface Treatment
Anti glare ,3H
SIGNAL INPUT
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes
-
[ Jack Location ]
Back (horizontal)
POWER INPUT/OUTPUT
-
Type
Adapter
-
Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Output
19V/1.3A
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Normal On(EPA)
20W
-
Normal On(typ.)
23W
-
Sleep Mode(Max)
0.3W
-
DC Off(Max)
0.3W
D-SUB
-
H-Frequency
30~83kHz
-
V-Frequency
56~75Hz
DVI-D
-
H-Frequency
30~83kHz
-
V-Frequency
56~75Hz
PC
-
D-sub
1920 x 1080
-
Digital (DVI-D / HDMI)
1920 x 1080
CONTROL KEY
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
6
-
Key Type
Tact type
-
LED Color (On mode)
White
-
LED Color (Power save mode)
White blinking
-
[Key Location]
Bottom
LANGUANGE
-
Country
English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese(brazil), Hindi
-
Number of Language
17
PICTURE
-
Picture Mode
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Original Ratio
Yes
GENERAL FUNCTION
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Intelligent Auto (Auto Resolution)
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Color Weakness
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Six Axis Control
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
4 screen split
Yes
-
On Screen Control
Yes
COLOR
-
Front
Black high glossy
-
B/Cover
Black hairline + texture
-
Stand
Black high glossy
-
Base
Black high glossy
-
Others
Black Texture
STAND
-
Base Detachable
Yes
-
Tilt (Angle)
Yes / -5º (front) ~ 20º(rear)
DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
508.4 x 187.4 x 387.6
-
Set (without Stand)
508.4 x 57.3 x 313.1
-
Box
577 x 381 x 118
-
Wall Mount size (mm)
75 x 75
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
2.7kg
-
Set (without Stand)
2.5kg
-
Box
4kg
STUFFING
-
Pallet(20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
900/1980/2200
WRAP
-
Packing Material
EPS
-
Stacking Type
Face Down
-
Box Printing Type
Flexo
-
Handle
Handle
STANDARD
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-TYPE
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
Windows
Yes (win10)
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
Option
-
D-Sub
Option
-
DVI-D
Option
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.