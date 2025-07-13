We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27" UltraGear™ QHD IPS Gaming Monitor | 300Hz, DCI-P3 95% (Typ.), VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, 1ms (GtG), USB-C (PD 15W)
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Clarity that keeps you in control
With its 27-inch QHD (2560x1440) screen, the monitor delivers lifelike visuals and consistent image quality, bringing clarity and depth. The 1440p resolution and 16:9 aspect ratio offers a balanced, full-screen view that enhances spatial awareness in gameplay—keeping you immersed while making key visual elements easy to follow.
Immerse in true colors, conquer the game
Our gaming monitor supports a wide color spectrum, 95% (Typ.) of the DCI-P3 color gamut, expressing high-fidelity color for reproducing with VESA DisplayHDR 400, enabling a realistic gaming experience.
Overwhelming speed, diving into gaming with 1ms (GtG)
The ultra-fast 1ms response time (GtG),
reducing reverse ghosting and providing fast response time,
lets you to enjoy a whole new gaming performance.
*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Adjust → Response Time → Faster Mode).
Smooth motion,
infinite play
Minimize tears and lags with AMD FreeSync™ Premium technology and NVDIA-tasted, officially validated G-SYNC® compatibility on a 4K gaming monitor. Experience significantly reduced screen tearing and stuttering for smooth,crystal-clear gameplay.
*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.
Dynamic Action Sync
Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer helps gamers detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate through flash explosions.
Crosshair
The target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.
FPS Counter
The FPS Counter will let you see how well everything is loading. Whether you're editing, playing games, or watching a movie, every frame matters, and with the FPS Counter, you'll have real-time data.
Clutter-free, sleek design
Experience hexagon lighting and 3-Side virtually borderless design, paired with a fully adjustable base for swivel, tilt, height and pivot adjustments.The clutter-free L-stand is crafted to save desk space and eliminate dead zones, making your setup clean and efficient.
Key Specs
Size [Inch]
27
Resolution
2560 x 1440
Panel Type
IPS
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI P3 95% (CIE1976)
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400cd/m²
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
300
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
All Spec
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.68×539.1x239(UP) / 613.68x389.1x239(DOWN)
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.68×365.77×57.44mm
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
810×165×465mm
Weight with Stand [kg]
5.47kg
Weight without Stand [kg]
3.4kg
Weight in Shipping [kg]
7.4kg
FEATURES
HDR 10
YES
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 400
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
Flicker Safe
YES
Reader Mode
YES
Color Weakness
YES
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium
VRR
YES
Black Stabilizer
YES
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
Crosshair
YES
FPS Counter
YES
User Defined Key
YES
Auto Input Switch
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
INFO
Product name
UltraGear
Year
Y25
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI
Yes(2ea)
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
DP Version
1.4
USB-C
YES(1ea)
USB-C (Power Delivery)
15W
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
POWER
Type
External Power(Adapter)
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
ACCESSORY
HDMI
YES (Ver 2.1)
Display Port
YES
DISPLAY
Size [Inch]
27
Size [cm]
68.378
Resolution
2560 x 1440
Panel Type
IPS
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Pixel Pitch [mm]
232.8 × 232.8 mm
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
320cd/m²
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400cd/m²
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI P3 90% (CIE1976)
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI P3 95% (CIE1976)
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
600:1
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1300:1
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
300
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
SOUND
Speaker
5W x 2
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
What people are saying
