27" UltraGear™ QHD IPS Gaming Monitor | 300Hz, DCI-P3 95% (Typ.), VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, 1ms (GtG), USB-C (PD 15W)

27G640A-B
front view of 27G640
-15 degree side view of 27G640
+15 degree side view of 27G640
front view of 27G640 monitor with the stand down
vertical front view of 27G640
left rear angled view of 27G640
tilted rear side view of 27G640
left side view of 27G640
right side view of 27G640
top rear view of 27G640
top rear view of 27G640 with left swivel
top rear view of 27G640 with right swivel
rear view of 27G640
left rear angled view of 27G640
right rear angled view of 27G640
Key Features

  • 27-inch QHD (2560x1440) IPS display
  • 1ms (GtG) response time
  • DisplayHDR 400 with DCI-P3 95%
  • NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible / AMD FreeSync™ Premium
  • 3-Side virtually borderless design
  • Clutter-free L-Stand
More
Front image of the UltraGear™ 27G640A gaming monitor in a futuristic, neon-lit room.

Front image of the UltraGear™ 27G640A gaming monitor in a futuristic, neon-lit room.

27-inch QHD 300Hz ims (GtG)
Gaming Monitor

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Feature overview of a gaming monitor highlighting: 16:9 QHD IPS 2560x1440 resolution, DCI-P3 95% color gamut, VESA DisplayHDR 400, 300Hz refresh rate, 1ms (GtG) response time, USB-C with 15W Power Delivery and HDMI 2.1, Adaptive Sync with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium support.

Feature overview of a gaming monitor highlighting: 16:9 QHD IPS 2560x1440 resolution, DCI-P3 95% color gamut, VESA DisplayHDR 400, 300Hz refresh rate, 1ms (GtG) response time, USB-C with 15W Power Delivery and HDMI 2.1, Adaptive Sync with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium support.

Display

Display

Clarity that keeps you in control

With its 27-inch QHD (2560x1440) screen, the monitor delivers lifelike visuals and consistent image quality, bringing clarity and depth. The 1440p resolution and 16:9 aspect ratio offers a balanced, full-screen view that enhances spatial awareness in gameplay—keeping you immersed while making key visual elements easy to follow.

Close-up of the UltraGear™ 27G640A monitor displaying a sci-fi game scene, highlighting its 16:9 QHD resolution of 2560x1440.

Close-up of the UltraGear™ 27G640A monitor displaying a sci-fi game scene, highlighting its 16:9 QHD resolution of 2560x1440.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Immerse in true colors, conquer the game

Our gaming monitor supports a wide color spectrum, 95% (Typ.) of the DCI-P3 color gamut, expressing high-fidelity color for reproducing with VESA DisplayHDR 400, enabling a realistic gaming experience.

Futuristic battle scene on the UltraGear™ 27G640A monitor, showcasing vivid colors with 95% DCI-P3 color gamut and VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 certification.

Futuristic battle scene on the UltraGear™ 27G640A monitor, showcasing vivid colors with 95% DCI-P3 color gamut and VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 certification.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

SPEED

SPEED

Motorcycle racing scene illustrating the UltraGear™ 27G640A’s 300Hz refresh rate for fluid, crystal-clear gaming motion.

Fluid gaming motion
with 300Hz refresh rate

To bring a 300Hz refresh rate for fluid, crystal-clear visuals, while minimizing motion blur. Dive into more immersive gameplay with every frame.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Overwhelming speed, diving into gaming with 1ms (GtG)

The ultra-fast 1ms response time (GtG),

reducing reverse ghosting and providing fast response time,

lets you to enjoy a whole new gaming performance.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Adjust → Response Time → Faster Mode).

TECHNOLOGY

TECHNOLOGY

Smooth motion,
infinite play

Minimize tears and lags with AMD FreeSync™ Premium technology and NVDIA-tasted, officially validated G-SYNC® compatibility on a 4K gaming monitor. Experience significantly reduced screen tearing and stuttering for smooth,crystal-clear gameplay.

Racing scene from Assetto Corsa Competizione displayed on the UltraGear™ 27G640A monitor, featuring support for NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium.

Racing scene from Assetto Corsa Competizione displayed on the UltraGear™ 27G640A monitor, featuring support for NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.

*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.

Dynamic Action Sync

Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer helps gamers detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate through flash explosions.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Crosshair

The target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

FPS Counter

The FPS Counter will let you see how well everything is loading. Whether you're editing, playing games, or watching a movie, every frame matters, and with the FPS Counter, you'll have real-time data.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Clutter-free, sleek design

Experience hexagon lighting and 3-Side virtually borderless design, paired with a fully adjustable base for swivel, tilt, height and pivot adjustments.The clutter-free L-stand is crafted to save desk space and eliminate dead zones, making your setup clean and efficient.

Swivel adjustable icon.

Swivel

-45° ~ 45°

Tilt adjustable icon.

Tilt

-5° ~ 21°

Height adjustable icon.

Height

150mm

Pivot adjustable icon.

Pivot

-90° ~ 90°

Front and rear view of the UltraGear™ 27G640A gaming monitor, displaying a futuristic racing scene on screen.

Front and rear view of the UltraGear™ 27G640A gaming monitor, displaying a futuristic racing scene on screen.

USB Type C icon.

USB Type-C™ 

PD 15W

HDMI icon.

HDMI™ 2.1 x2

DisplayPort icon.

DisplayPort1.4 x1 

with DSC

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400cd/m²

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    300

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

All Spec

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.68×539.1x239(UP) / 613.68x389.1x239(DOWN)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.68×365.77×57.44mm

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    810×165×465mm

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    5.47kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    3.4kg

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    7.4kg

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 400

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium

  • VRR

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    Y25

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    Yes(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    15W

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES (Ver 2.1)

  • Display Port

    YES

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Size [cm]

    68.378

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    232.8 × 232.8 mm

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    320cd/m²

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400cd/m²

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    600:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1300:1

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    300

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

SOUND

  • Speaker

    5W x 2

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

