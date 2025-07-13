About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
27" UltraGear™ 4K UHD Gaming Monitor | 180Hz, Dual-Mode, DCI-P3 95% (Typ.), VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, 1ms GtG, HDMI 2.1

27" UltraGear™ 4K UHD Gaming Monitor | 180Hz, Dual-Mode, DCI-P3 95% (Typ.), VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, 1ms GtG, HDMI 2.1

27" UltraGear™ 4K UHD Gaming Monitor | 180Hz, Dual-Mode, DCI-P3 95% (Typ.), VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, 1ms GtG, HDMI 2.1

27G810A-B
front view of 27G810A
-15 degree side view of 27G810A
+15 degree side view of 27G810A
+15 degree side view of a tilted monitor of 27G810A
front view of 27G810A monitor with the stand down
side view of 27G810A
side view of a tilted monitor of 27G810A
top view of 27G810A
+30 degree swivel monitor top view of 27G810A
-30 degree swivel monitor top view of 27G810A
rear perspective view of 27G810A
rear perspective view of 27G810A front view of 27G810A monitor with the stand down +15 degree side view of a tilted monitor of 27G810A side view of a tilted monitor of 27G810A top view of 27G810A +30 degree swivel monitor top view of 27G810A -30 degree swivel monitor top view of 27G810A close-up view of the rear emblem of 27G810A
close-up view of ports of 27G810A
close-up view of ports of 27G810A
+30 degree swivel monitor top view of 27G810A
front view of 27G810A
-15 degree side view of 27G810A
+15 degree side view of 27G810A
+15 degree side view of a tilted monitor of 27G810A
front view of 27G810A monitor with the stand down
side view of 27G810A
side view of a tilted monitor of 27G810A
top view of 27G810A
+30 degree swivel monitor top view of 27G810A
-30 degree swivel monitor top view of 27G810A
rear perspective view of 27G810A
rear perspective view of 27G810A front view of 27G810A monitor with the stand down +15 degree side view of a tilted monitor of 27G810A side view of a tilted monitor of 27G810A top view of 27G810A +30 degree swivel monitor top view of 27G810A -30 degree swivel monitor top view of 27G810A close-up view of the rear emblem of 27G810A
close-up view of ports of 27G810A
close-up view of ports of 27G810A
+30 degree swivel monitor top view of 27G810A

Key Features

  • 27-inch 4K UHD (3840x2160) IPS display
  • VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
  • 180Hz refresh rate
  • 1ms (GtG) response time
  • NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible / VESA Certified AdaptiveSync / AMD FreeSync™ Premium
More
Front image of the UltraGear™ 27G810a gaming monitor.

Front image of the UltraGear™ 27G810a gaming monitor.

27-inch 4K 180Hz IPS Gaming
Monitor with Dual-Mode

Front view of the LG UltraGear™ 27G810A gaming monitor on its hexagonal base, set in a futuristic, neon-lit corridor; the screen shows vivid purple and red swirls with the UltraGear logo at center.

Front view of the LG UltraGear™ 27G810A gaming monitor on its hexagonal base, set in a futuristic, neon-lit corridor; the screen shows vivid purple and red swirls with the UltraGear logo at center.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Collage of five feature tiles highlighting the LG UltraGear™ 27G810A: top-left shows a fantasy battlefield with the text “27″ 4K UHD 3840 × 2160”; top-right depicts armored sci-fi warriors over “DCI-P3 95% (Typ.) & VESA DisplayHDR™ 400”; bottom-left combines racing and fantasy scenes under “Dual-Mode 4K UHD 180 Hz – FHD 360 Hz”; bottom-center features a spacecraft above Earth beside “1 ms (GtG)”; bottom-right presents a close-up of an HDMI 2.1 cable.

Collage of five feature tiles highlighting the LG UltraGear™ 27G810A: top-left shows a fantasy battlefield with the text “27″ 4K UHD 3840 × 2160”; top-right depicts armored sci-fi warriors over “DCI-P3 95% (Typ.) & VESA DisplayHDR™ 400”; bottom-left combines racing and fantasy scenes under “Dual-Mode 4K UHD 180 Hz – FHD 360 Hz”; bottom-center features a spacecraft above Earth beside “1 ms (GtG)”; bottom-right presents a close-up of an HDMI 2.1 cable.

The word 'DISPLAY' in large gradient letters centered on a dark background with a thin outlined box extending from the left.

The word 'DISPLAY' in large gradient letters centered on a dark background with a thin outlined box extending from the left.

Hero banner for the LG UltraGear™ 27G810A: a fantasy warrior on horseback approaches sunlit ruins framed by a dark forest. Headline reads “Dominate with the ideal size,” followed by body copy about 4K clarity and Dual-Mode speeds. Overlay in the corner lists key specs “27″ | 4K UHD | 180 Hz.”

Hero banner for the LG UltraGear™ 27G810A: a fantasy warrior on horseback approaches sunlit ruins framed by a dark forest. Headline reads “Dominate with the ideal size,” followed by body copy about 4K clarity and Dual-Mode speeds. Overlay in the corner lists key specs “27″ | 4K UHD | 180 Hz.”

Dominate with the ideal size

Our 27-inch gaming monitor with 4K resolution delivers native 4K UHD clarity right out of the box. When you crave extra speed, switch on Dual-Mode: enjoy 4K at 180 Hz for balanced detail and fluidity, or jump to Full HD at 360 Hz for maximum frame pacing—all sustained by a 1ms GtG response that keeps every motion razor-sharp.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

DisplayHDR 600 | DCI-P3 99%

Immerse in true colors, conquer the game

Our gaming monitor supports a wide color spectrum, DCI-P3 95% coverage, expressing high-fidelity color for reproducing with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, enabling a realistic gaming experience.

Futuristic armored warriors battling with energy weapons in a neon-lit city.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

The word 'SPEED' in large gradient letters centered on a dark background with a thin outlined box extending from the left.

The word 'SPEED' in large gradient letters centered on a dark background with a thin outlined box extending from the left.

Dual-Mode with selectable options
switches between 360Hz - 185Hz

With VESA Certified Dual-Mode, seamlessly switch between 4K UHD 180Hz for graphically rich games and FHD 360Hz for fast-paced action. Enjoy Dual-Mode with selectable options and easily choose your favorite screen size among two refresh rate (180Hz, 360Hz) through the On-Screen Display. Plus, you can easily switch between a physical hotkey or keyboard shortcut via LG Switch, optimizing gameplay across all genres.

Knight and race car showcasing 180Hz 4K UHD and 360Hz FHD.

Knight and race car showcasing 180Hz 4K UHD and 360Hz FHD.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The performance of 'Dual-Mode' may vary depending on the game type, computer graphics specifications, and configurations.

Overwhelming speed, diving into gaming

The ultra-fast 1ms response time (GtG), reducing reverse ghosting and providing fast response time, lets you to enjoy a whole new gaming performance.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Select ’Faster Mode’ to perform ‘1ms Response Time’. (Game Adjust → Response Time → Faster Mode).

The word 'TECHNOLOGY' in large gradient letters centered on a dark background with a thin outlined box extending from the left.

The word 'TECHNOLOGY' in large gradient letters centered on a dark background with a thin outlined box extending from the left.

Certified with a widely adopted technology

Powered by AMD FreeSync™ Premium, NVIDIA-validated G-SYNC® compatibility, and VESA AdaptiveSync™ certification, this monitor ensures tear-free, ultra-smooth visuals and low latency, delivering unmatched gaming precision and fluidity.

Comparison of fluid gaming image - The left image is tearing, and the Right image is tear-free.

Logos of NVIDIA G-SYNC, VESA AdaptiveSync, and AMD FreeSync Premium.

Logos of NVIDIA G-SYNC, VESA AdaptiveSync, and AMD FreeSync Premium.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.

*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.

Dynamic Action Sync

Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer helps gamers detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate through flash explosions.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Crosshair

The target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

The 4-pole headphone cord is connected to the monitor.

4-pole headphone out

Plugin for immersive
sound effect

Enjoy your games while having voice chat by connecting easily with 4-pole headphone out. Also, you can feel even more immersive with virtual 3D sound with DTS Headphone:X.

*Headsets sold separately.

Clutter-free, sleek design

Experience our hexagon lighting and 3-side virtually borderless design featuring a fully adjustable base with swivel, tilt, and height. A clutter-free L stand and wide-range swivel adjustment are designed to minimize desk space usage and eliminate dead space efficiently.

Swivel adjustable icon.

Swivel

-30° ~ 30°

Tilt adjustable icon.

Tilt

-5° ~ 21°

Height adjustable icon.

Height

130mm

Bi-directional Pivot adjustable icon.

Pivot

Bi-direction

Front and rear view of the UltraGear™ 27G640A gaming monitor, displaying a futuristic racing scene on screen.

Front and rear view of the UltraGear™ 27G640A gaming monitor, displaying a futuristic racing scene on screen.

HDMI icon.

HDMI™ 2.1 x2

DisplayPort icon.

DisplayPort1.4 x1 

with DSC

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400cd/m²

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    180

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

All Spec

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.5x534.5x220(UP) / 613.5x404.5x220(DOWN)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.5 x 371.6 x 51.3

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    691 x 168 x 523

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    7.4kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    4.9kg

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    9.9kg

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 400

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • HW Calibration

    HW Calibration Ready

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium

  • VRR

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    Y25

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4 (DSC)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • Headphone out

    4-pole (Sound+Mic)

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES (ver 2.1)

  • Thunderbolt

    YES

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Size [cm]

    68.4

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.1554 x 0.1554 mm

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    320cd/m²

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400cd/m²

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    180

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

SW APPLICATION

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    YES

  • Dual Controller

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 