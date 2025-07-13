We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32" UltraGear™ 4K UHD OLED Gaming Monitor | Dual-Mode, 0.03ms (GtG), DisplayHDR™ True Black 400, Glare Panel
32" UltraGear™ 4K UHD OLED Gaming Monitor | Dual-Mode, 0.03ms (GtG), DisplayHDR™ True Black 400, Glare Panel
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Deeper black, realistic color
VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 400 delivers deep and consistent black levels that remain unchanged across various environments. With DCI-P3 98.5% (Typical) color gamut, and Delta E≤2 color accuracy ensures that colors are displayed with realistic detail, just as originally intended.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Powerful protection from blue light
Experience gaming freely with reduced harmful blue light. LG WOLED utilizes advanced technology that reduces blue light levels while preserving vivid and lifelike colors certified by UL for low blue light platinum, allowing vivid game colors for a more comfortable viewing experience.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*LG OLED panels have been certified as Flicker-Free, Discomfort Glare Free, and Low Blue Light by UL.
*Certificate Number: Flicker-Free Display (OLED) - A196009, Discomfort Glare Free - V563481 (conditions of UGR less than 22), Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum - V745051.
*The above feature may vary depending on the user's computing environment or conditions.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Overwhelming speed, diving into gaming
The ultra-fast 0.03ms response time (GtG),
reducing reverse ghosting and providing fast response time,
lets you to enjoy a whole new gaming performance.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Select ’Faster Mode’ to perform ‘0.03ms Response Time’. (Game Adjust → Response Time → Faster Mode).
Dual-Mode with selectable options
switches between 330Hz - 165Hz
With VESA Certified Dual-Mode, seamlessly switch between UHD 165Hz for graphically rich games and FHD 330Hz for fast-paced action. Enjoy Dual-Mode with selectable options and easily choose your favorite screen size among two refresh rate (165Hz, 330Hz) through the On-Screen Display. Plus, you can easily switch between a physical hotkey or keyboard shortcut via LG Switch, optimizing gameplay across all genres.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The performance of 'Dual-Mode' may vary depending on the game type, computer graphics specifications, and configurations.
Smooth motion,
infinite play
Minimize tears and lags with AMD FreeSync™ Premium technology and NVDIA-tasted, officially validated G-SYNC® compatibility on a 4K gaming monitor. Experience significantly reduced screen tearing and stuttering for smooth, crystal-clear gameplay.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.
*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Smarter control, seamless switching by LG Switch
With the LG Switch app, it's easy to optimize your monitor for both gaming and everyday use. Effortlessly manage your monitor settings—adjust image quality and brightness to your preference, then apply your settings instantly using a hotkey. The app also lets you toggle between 330Hz and 165Hz with dual-mode, split the screen into 11 layouts, and launch your video call platform in a click—bringing even more convenience to your setup.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Compact and sleek
Experience our hexagon lighting and a virtually borderless 4-sided clean design featuring a fully adjustable base with swivel, tilt, height, and pivot.A clutter-free L stand and wide-range swivel adjustment are designed to minimize desk space usage and eliminate dead space efficiently.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Key Specs
Size [Inch]
31.5
Resolution
3840 x 2160
Panel Type
OLED
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
275cd/m²
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
165
Response Time
0.03ms (GTG)
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
All Spec
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.1 x 620.9 x 249.8 (UP) / 714.1 x 510.9 x 249.8 (DOWN)
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.1x411.8x65.0
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
973x183x544
Weight with Stand [kg]
9.1㎏
Weight without Stand [kg]
4.9㎏
Weight in Shipping [kg]
13.2㎏
FEATURES
HDR 10
YES
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™400 TRUE BLACK
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
Reader Mode
YES
Color Weakness
YES
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium Pro
VRR
YES
Black Stabilizer
YES
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
Crosshair
YES
FPS Counter
YES
User Defined Key
YES
Auto Input Switch
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
INFO
Product name
UltraGear
Year
Y25
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI
YES(2ea)
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
DP Version
1.4 (DSC)
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
Headphone out
3-pole
POWER
Type
External Power(Adapter)
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
ACCESSORY
HDMI
YES (ver 2.1)
Display Port
YES
DISPLAY
Size [Inch]
31.5
Size [cm]
79.9
Resolution
3840 x 2160
Panel Type
OLED
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.1814mm x 0.1814mm
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
250cd/m²
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
275cd/m²
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 94% (CIE1976)
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1200000:1
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1500000:1
Response Time
0.03ms (GTG)
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
165
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
SW APPLICATION
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
YES
Dual Controller
YES
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
Buy any Monitor to get 50% off on xboom Grab / Bounce
*Please add 1x Monitor and 1x xboom speaker to cart to enjoy the offer. Quota is limited, first come first served.
Free Bundle^ of LG xboom Grab
^Please add the Speaker & Smart Cam in “Add-on bundle” to the cart to enjoy the offer. Quota is limited, first come first served.