Make your everyday experiences extraordinary with MyView Smart Monitor. Jump from work to play with intuitive navigation that just makes sense. Connect effortlessly with the content that matters to you, on a personalized screen that completes your space. All without leaving the comfort of your room.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use. Refer to each product detail page for detailed features and specifications, which may vary.
*All awards mentioned apply only to the 32SR85U.
Discover LG MyView Smart Monitor
One screen. Endless possibilities.
Content you love as great as can be. LG webOS brings an experience of another dimension. Your favorite shows are ready for you in vivid high definition. Relax into rich sound quality with playlists tailored to you. Dive into immersive gaming without hauling out consoles. Get news updates you care about, ace your work deadlines, control your smart home devices. Complete your space with a smart monitor equipped with multiple ports and fluid connectivity.
*MyView Smart Monitor recommends popular songs based on your preference.
*You can control smart home devices with ThinQ Home Dashboard. For further information, refer to the below feature.
*You can connect MyView Smart Monitor to your PC as a secondary display.
Never miss your sports
Stick right by your favorite sports teams. Get personalized news stories, real-time updates, and the latest highlights. Experience the big swings, goals, strikes, and serves like you're in the front row with MyView Smart Monitor.
Music that moves you
Unwind or charge with beloved music. Hear superbly rich sound quality through built-in stereo speakers. Indulge yourself in popular songs, playlists tailored to your music taste, and intricate cover art on a full-screen smart monitor.
Get right to gaming
Revolutionize your gaming experience. Access your favorite game content without plugging into a game console or needing a gaming PC. Connect to cloud games like PlayStation, Twitch, Xbox, and YouTube without complications. Immersive play lets you see every win, corner, jump, shot, and ride on your smart monitor.
*4K UHD display applies to the 32SR85U and 32SR83U.
*For mirroring, use AirPlay for Apple devices and Screen Share for Android devices. Your smart devices must be connected to the same Wi-Fi networks as your monitor.
Stylish, yet minimal
Compliment your room, don't complicate it. Save space with a thin, tilt-adjustable smart monitor that comes in a colorful range of trendy shades.
Easy command with LG ThinQ app and remote control
Convenience gets customized and personal. Simplified user-friendly navigation makes changing settings easier. Use the LG ThinQ app on your phone or LG Magic Remote with your voice for the ultimate smart monitor experience.
*How to connect ThinQ Home Dashboard: Step1. Install the LG ThinQ app on your phone and register your LG devices. Step2. Connect devices that register on the LG ThinQ app to the ThinQ Home Dashboard.
*LG MyView Smart Monitor may shown as 'TV' when adding a device on the ThinQ app. If so, you can change the product name. (Device Settings → Edit Nickname).
What is a Smart Monitor?
A smart monitor is an all-in one hub for all your content needs. Whether it be for work, streaming shows and music, or gaming, the LG MyView Smart Monitor consolidates various functions in one convenient location.
Smart Monitor vs. Smart TV: What's the difference?
There are some similarities between smart monitors and smart TVs. However, MyView Smart Monitor comes with a range of additional features. MyView gives you access to Home Office services, so you can turn it into your own, personal workstation. If you're streaming movies or videos on your MyView Smart Monitor, you can tilt and adjust the screen for ideal viewing. For those extra-long projects or streaming binges, you can even adjust eye care settings for complete comfort.
Can MyView Smart Monitor also function as a TV?
With LG MyView Smart Monitor, you can enjoy a lot of the content you've been enjoying on your TV. Enjoy content from your favorite streaming platforms like Netflix and YouTube, while connected to Wi-Fi. However, smart monitors do not have a TV tuner built-in.
Will I need a PC to use MyView Smart Monitor?
You don't need a PC, laptop, or any other device to get your Smart Monitor up and running—all the technology you need is right there inside. Just connect MyView to the internet and access your go-to applications and content. The Smart Monitor does have USB-C and HDMI connectivity capabilities, so you do have the option to connect computers and devices if you'd like to do so.
