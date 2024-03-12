We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32” MyView 4K UHD IPS Smart Monitor with webOS
*Since '24, “LG SMART Monitor” has been rebranded as “LG MyView Smart Monitor”. Depending on the time of purchase, the same model may be labeled as LG SMART Monitor on its box and manual.
Work smarter, play better
Make your work smarter and play better with the LG MyView Smart Monitor. You'll get a sharp, vivid image with its 4K IPS display and enjoy its slim design.
You can enjoy its many fabulous webOS features even without a PC connection.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate streaming services may require payment for subscription, and it is not provided (purchase separately).
*The Remote Control is included in the package.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate streaming services may require payment for subscription, and it is not provided (purchase separately).
**For further information, refer to the ThinQ Home Dashboard feature below.
Personalized discoveries await
With webOS 23, explore numerous contents with built-in streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, and Apple TV. Also, you can get tailored recommendations from content to music and enjoy built-in apps such as Sports, Game, and LG fitness.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate streaming services may require payment for subscription, and it is not provided (purchase separately).
*The Remote Control is included in the package.
**You can get recommendations based on your taste, such as profile information, recently played content, and search history.
New User Interfaces
Find quick. Dive in.
Easily manage apps and service cards with the new webOS 23. Plus, access recent apps and check notifications quickly.
Home Office
Home Office ready
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate streaming services may require payment for subscription, and it is not provided (purchase separately).
*The Magic Remote control is excluded from the package (sold separately).
*AI concierge: Recommended keywords vary depending on Foreground App and time. And, the keywords of "For you" service only can be provided in regions that support NLP (Natural Language Processing) in their native language.
*Supported services may differ by region.
Game*
Jump right into the game
No need for a gaming console - play games through LG Myview Smart Monitor. Access cloud games directly from Home and swiftly connect to Twitch and YouTube for game content.
Music
Curated to your tastes
Enjoy customized music immersively with 5W x 2 stereo speakers. You can search for music easily and access recently played songs quickly. Also, it recommends popular songs based on your preference.
*The above gaming gear, such as the controller, keyboard, mouse, and headset, are not included in the package (sold separately).
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate streaming services may require payment for subscription, and it is not provided (purchase separately).
**Supported services may differ by region.
31.5-inch UHD 4K IPS Display
Great display for both work and play
4K UHD (3840x2160) IPS display and up to 95% DCI-P3 reproduces clear images and precise colors at wide angles. It lets you experience dramatic visual immersion, from enjoying entertainment to processing work.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Brightness: 400nits (Typ.), Color Gamut: DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Supported services may differ by region, and an internet connection is required.
*The Remote Control is included in the package.
*How to connect ThinQ Home Dashboard: Step1. Install the LG ThinQ app on your phone and register your devices. Step2. Connect devices that register on the LG ThinQ app to the ThinQ Home Dashboard.
*LG Myview Smart Monitor may shown as 'TV' when adding a device on the ThinQ app. If so, you can change the product name. (Device Settings → Edit Nickname).
Use your phone like a remote
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, you need to connect the LG Myview Smart Monitor to the ThinQ app.
*The screen-shown images may differ from the actual app's. The services may vary depending on the region or the app versions.
*You can change language and region settings of 22 languages for 146 countries: English / Korean / Spanish / French / German / Italian / Portuguese / Russian / Polish / Turkish / Japanese / Arabic(Saudi/UAE) / Vietnamese / Thai / Swedish / Taiwanese / Indonesian / Danish / Dutch / Norwegian / Greek / Israeli (e.g., USA/English).
*Apple and related marks and logos are trademarks of Apple Inc. Supported features may vary by regions.
*This monitor is compatible with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later is required.
**Screen Share : Supported on Android or Windows 8.1 and above.
***Connect your device to the same Wi-Fi network as your monitor.
Ultra slim design
Stylish, yet minimal
The Ultra-slim body with a 3-side thin bezel integrates smoothly into your office or home, occupying minimal space. Enjoy an ideal viewing experience with convenient tilt & height adjustment, while the stand's cable hole helps to manage cables easily.
The 4-side slim bezel body with the stand's slim-flat form blends into your office or home, taking up minimal space. And it allows an ideal viewing experience through convenient tilt adjustment.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Tilt: -5~15˚, Height: 0~110mm.
*Tilt: -5~15˚, Height: 0~110mm.
USB Type-C™
Easy control and connectivity
Create a less cluttered home office set-up, even in a small space.
USB Type-C™ port supports connection to various devices, data transfer, and up to 65W of power delivery via only a single cable.
USB Type-C™ port supports connection to various devices.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor. The USB Type-C™ cable is not included in the package (sold separately).
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*An HDMI cable is included in the package.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
31.5 Inch
-
Resolution
3840x2160
-
Panel Type
IPS (3-side)
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95%
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400nits
-
Response Time
5ms
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
All Spec
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714 x 608.2 x 217
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714 x 420.2 x 23.5
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
911 x 502 x 134
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
7.7
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.5
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
10.8
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
Auto Brightness
Auto Brightness
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
Camera
YES
INFO
-
Product name
32SR83U-W
-
Year
2023
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
2EA
-
USB-C
YES
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3840x2160
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
65W
-
USB Upstream Port
YES (USB-C, 1EA)
-
USB Downstream Port
YES (USB-C, 2EA)
POWER
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
DC Output
19V 7.37A
-
AC Input
100~240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
0.5
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
0.5
STANDARD
-
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
YES
-
CE
YES
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
YES
-
Adapter
YES
-
HDMI (Color/Length)
White / 1.5m
-
HDMI
YES
-
Remote Controller
YES (White Slim)
-
Others (Accessory)
USB A to C Gender, User Screw 2EA
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
31.5 Inch
-
Size [cm]
80cm
-
Resolution
3840x2160
-
Panel Type
IPS (3-side)
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.18159 x 0.18159
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400nits
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95%
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Color Bit
10bit
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:01:00
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
-
Response Time
5ms
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
SOUND
-
Speaker
5W x2
MECHANICAL
-
Borderless Design
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
-
OneClick Stand
One Click Stand
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100x100
Buy Directly
32SR83U-W
32” MyView 4K UHD IPS Smart Monitor with webOS