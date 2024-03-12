We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32” UltraGear™ UHD 4K Gaming Monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000
Broaden Your True View
Better Contrast Ratio and
Color Expression
Angular Contrast Ratiowithout ATW Vs ATW
Color Coverage (DCI / CIE1976)without ATW Vs ATW
*Angular Contrast Ratio : The blue area represents the dark part of a pixel, so the wider blue area means the lower contrast ratio.
*NRT : It stands for New Zero Retardation TAC which ATW Pol is not applied.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
True-to-life Colors & Contrast
True-to-life Colors
Overwhelming Speed, Diving into Gaming
Reduced Blur and Ghosting in Gaming with IPS 1ms.
*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Mode → Response Time → Faster Mode).
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To enable the 144Hz (O/C 160Hz), you need a graphic card supporting DSC and DisplayPort 1.4.
"*It supports up to 144Hz (O/C 160Hz) Variable Refresh Rate (VRR). A graphic card that supports HDMI 2.1 and the HDMI 2.1 cable (included in the package) is required to work properly.
*The graphics card is sold separately."
*In order to display 4K 160Hz, a graphic card supporting DSC must be used. Please check the graphic card manufacturer's website for DSC support.
*This Product do support DSC only on DisplayPort 1.4.
Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming
Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming.
VESA Certified AdaptiveSync
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Gamer-centric Design
Enhance your gaming experience with a new Hexagon
lighting and 3-side virtually borderless design.
The adjustable base helps you play games more comfortably.
Gamer-centric Design.
*This monitor does not support a built-in speaker.
*Headsets sold separately.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Dynamic Action Sync
Black Stabilizer
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the maximum refresh rate of monitor.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The software and a Calibration Sensor are NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.
Key Specs
Size [Inch]
31.5
Resolution
3840 x 2160
Panel Type
IPS
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
450
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
160 (O/C)
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
All Spec
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
718.8 x 601 x 278.0(↑) 718.8 x 491 x 278.0(↓)
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
718.8 x 421.0 x 60.2
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
1044 x 168 x 550
Weight with Stand [kg]
11.6
Weight without Stand [kg]
9.3
Weight in Shipping [kg]
15.8
FEATURES
Advanced True Wide Pol.
YES
HDR 10
YES
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 1000
HDR Effect
YES
-
YES
-
YES
-
HW Calibration Ready
-
YES
-
YES
-
G-SYNC Compatible
-
FreeSync Premium Pro
-
YES
-
YES
-
YES
-
YES
-
YES
-
YES
-
YES
-
Hexagon Lighting
-
YES
-
Hexagon Lighting , DTS HP:X (4-pole H/P Out)
INFO
Product name
UltraGear
-
2022
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI
YES(2ea)
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
1.4
-
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
-
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
POWER
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
85W
-
200W
-
Less than 0.5W
-
Less than 0.3W
STANDARD
RoHS
YES
ACCESSORY
-
YES
-
YES
-
YES
-
Cable holder / Mouse holder
DISPLAY
-
31.5
-
80
-
3840 x 2160
-
IPS
-
16:9
-
0.18159 x 0.18159
-
360
-
450
-
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
1.07B
-
700:1
-
1000:1
-
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
160 (O/C)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
SW APPLICATION
-
YES
-
YES
SOUND
-
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
100 x 100
Buy Directly
32GQ950-B
32” UltraGear™ UHD 4K Gaming Monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000