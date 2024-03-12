We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27” Ultra HD 4K Monitor
All Spec
BASIC
-
Size (Inch)
27
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Color Gamut (CIE1931)
NTSC 72%
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
10bit(8bit + A-FRC)
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
3840x2160
-
Brightness (Typ.)
Typical 250nits, Min 200nits
-
Contrast Ratio (DFC)
Mega, On/Off
-
Response Time (GTG)
5ms (High)
-
Viewing Angle(CR≥10)
178/178 (CR≥10)
-
Surface Treatment(Glare/non-Glare)
Anti-Glare 3H
SIGNAL INPUT
-
HDMI
2 (ver 2.0)
-
- H-Frequency
30kHz ~ 135kHz
-
- V-Frequency
56Hz ~ 61Hz
-
- Resolution - PC
3840x2160@60Hz
-
- Resolution - Video
3840x2160@60Hz (Ver 2.0)
-
Display Port
1 (ver 1.2)
-
- FreeSync V-Frequency Range
40~60Hz
-
[ Jack Location ]
Rear
AUDIO OUTPUT
-
Headphone Out
Yes
-
[ Jack Location ]
Rear
POWER
-
Input
100~240Vac, 50/60Hz
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Normal On(typ.)
37W
-
Normal On
29.5W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
0.5W
-
DC Off(Max)
0.3W
CONTROL KEY
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
1 Joystick
-
Key Type
Joystick
-
[Key Location]
Front
LANGUANGE
-
Country
English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Portuguese(brazil), Polish, Russian, Greek, Ukrainian, Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, Korean
-
Number of Language
17
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes (2.2)
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Six Axis Control
Yes
-
Factory Calibrated
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
-
On Screen Control
Yes
-
SUPER+ Resolution
Yes
-
Black Equalizer
Yes
-
DAS Mode
Yes
-
FreeSync
Yes
-
Dual Controller
Yes
DESIGN - COLOR
-
Front
High Glossy (Front Face), Texture (Side Face)
-
Back Cover
Matt Black
-
Stand
Glossy Black
-
Base
Glossy Black
DESIGN - STAND
-
Base Detchable
Yes
-
Tilt (Angle)
Yes (-2~15 )
DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
632.5 x 202.2 x 463.5
-
Set (without Stand)
632.5 x 61.3 x 375.9
-
Wall Mount
100mm x100mm
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
5.6
-
Set (without Stand)
5
STANDARD
-
TCO7.0
Yes
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-Type
Yes
-
EPEAT Gold
Yes
-
CB
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
CCC, BSMI
Yes
-
KC
Yes
-
VCCI
Yes
-
ErP
Yes
-
ROHS, REACH
Yes
-
Windows 10
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
FreeSync
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
Easy Setup Guide
Yes
-
Calibration Report(Paper)
Yes
-
Software Install CD
Yes (OnScreen Control, Dual Controller)
-
Cable Holder
Yes
