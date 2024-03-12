We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34UM67
All Spec
BASIC
-
Screen Size (inch)
34
-
Color Gamut
sRGB over 99%
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
8bit, 16.7M
-
Resolution
2560*1080
-
Brightness (cd/m²)
300 cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio (DFC)
Mega
-
Response Time (GTG)
5ms
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178/178
INPUTS/OUTPUTS
-
DVI-D
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes (2)
-
Display Port
Yes
-
PC Audio In
Yes
-
Headphone Out
Yes
SPEAKER
-
Audio output
Speaker 7W*2
POWER
-
Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)
Adaptor
-
Input
100-240V
-
Power: Normal On (EPA 6.0)
43W
-
Power: Normal On (Typ.)
53W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
0.5W
-
DC Off(Max)
0.5W
FREQUENCY
-
H-Frequency (DVI)
30~90kHz
-
V-Frequency (DVI)
56~75Hz
-
H-Frequency (HDMI)
30~90kHz
-
V-Frequency (HDMI)
56 ~ 75Hz (HDMI AV 56-61Hz)
-
V-Frequency (DisplayPort)
56~75Hz
-
H-Frequency (DisplayPort)
30~90kHz
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Picture Mode
Custom, Reader 1, Reader 2, Photo, Cinema
-
Ratio
Wide, Original, Cinema 1, Cinema 2, 1 : 1
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
-
Response Time Control
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
H/W Calibration
Yes
-
Color Calibrated
Yes
-
Flicker safe
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
DAS Mode
Yes
-
FreeSync
Yes
-
Game Mode
Yes
-
Automatic Standby
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
SIX Axis Control
Yes
-
Dual controller
Yes
-
Screen split
Yes
-
Dual EDID (H/W)
Yes
-
PBP
Yes
MECHANIC
-
Tilt
-5º-15º
-
Wall Mount size (mm)
100 x 100 (VESA compatible)
STANDARD
-
TCO 6.0
Yes
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-TYPE
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
EPEAT Gold
Yes
-
EPA 6.0
Yes
-
ErP
Yes
-
Display Port
Yes
-
Windows
Yes (Win8)
ACCESSORIES
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.