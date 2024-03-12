About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
34UM67

Specs

Reviews

Support

34UM67

34UM67

34UM67

Print

All Spec

BASIC

  • Screen Size (inch)

    34

  • Color Gamut

    sRGB over 99%

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    8bit, 16.7M

  • Resolution

    2560*1080

  • Brightness (cd/m²)

    300 cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio (DFC)

    Mega

  • Response Time (GTG)

    5ms

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178/178

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

  • DVI-D

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes (2)

  • Display Port

    Yes

  • PC Audio In

    Yes

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

SPEAKER

  • Audio output

    Speaker 7W*2

POWER

  • Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)

    Adaptor

  • Input

    100-240V

  • Power: Normal On (EPA 6.0)

    43W

  • Power: Normal On (Typ.)

    53W

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

    0.5W

  • DC Off(Max)

    0.5W

FREQUENCY

  • H-Frequency (DVI)

    30~90kHz

  • V-Frequency (DVI)

    56~75Hz

  • H-Frequency (HDMI)

    30~90kHz

  • V-Frequency (HDMI)

    56 ~ 75Hz (HDMI AV 56-61Hz)

  • V-Frequency (DisplayPort)

    56~75Hz

  • H-Frequency (DisplayPort)

    30~90kHz

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Picture Mode

    Custom, Reader 1, Reader 2, Photo, Cinema

  • Ratio

    Wide, Original, Cinema 1, Cinema 2, 1 : 1

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    Yes

  • Key Lock

    Yes

  • Plug & Play

    Yes

  • Response Time Control

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • H/W Calibration

    Yes

  • Color Calibrated

    Yes

  • Flicker safe

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • DAS Mode

    Yes

  • FreeSync

    Yes

  • Game Mode

    Yes

  • Automatic Standby

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • SIX Axis Control

    Yes

  • Dual controller

    Yes

  • Screen split

    Yes

  • Dual EDID (H/W)

    Yes

  • PBP

    Yes

MECHANIC

  • Tilt

    -5º-15º

  • Wall Mount size (mm)

    100 x 100 (VESA compatible)

STANDARD

  • TCO 6.0

    Yes

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • TUV-TYPE

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • EPEAT Gold

    Yes

  • EPA 6.0

    Yes

  • ErP

    Yes

  • Display Port

    Yes

  • Windows

    Yes (Win8)

ACCESSORIES

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

Our Picks for You 