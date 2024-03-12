About Cookies on This Site

34UM69G-B

Specs

Reviews

Support

Print

All Spec

BASIC

  • Size (Inch)

    34"

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Color Gamut (CIE1931)

    sRGB over 99%

  • Color Depth(Number of Colors)

    6bit+A-FRC, 16.7M colors

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1080

  • Brightness(Typ.)

    250cd/m2 (Typ.), 200cd/m2 (Min.)

  • Contrast Ratio(Original)

    1000:1(Typ.)

  • Contrast Ratio (DFC)

    1,000,000:1

  • Response Time (GTG)

    5ms(High), 1ms with Motion Blur Reduction

  • Viewing Angle(CR≥10)

    178/178 (CR≥10)

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare 3H

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Picture Mode

    Custom, Reader, Photo, Cinema, Color Weakness, FPS Game 1, FPS Game 2, RTS Game, Custom (Game)

  • Ratio

    Full Wide, Original, Cinema1/2

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    Yes

  • Key Lock

    Yes

  • Response Time Control

    Yes

  • DAS Mode

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • 1ms Motion Blur Reduction

    Yes

  • Crosshair

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Automatic Standby

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Six Axis Control

    Yes

  • Super + resolution

    Yes

  • Color Calibrated

    Yes

  • Screen split Software

    Yes

  • My Display Preset Software

    Yes

  • OnScreen Control Software

    Yes

INPUT/OUTPUT

  • HDMI

    1 (ver1.4)

  • - H-Frequency(HDMI)

    30 ~ 90KHz

  • - V-Frequency(HDMI)

    56 ~ 75Hz

  • Support 75hz/144hz Max (HDMI)

    2560x1080@75Hz

  • DisplayPort

    1 (ver1.2)

  • - H-Frequency(DisplayPort)

    30 ~ 90KHz

  • - V-Frequency(DisplayPort)

    56~75Hz

  • Support 75hz/144hz Max (DisplayPort)

    2560x1080@75Hz

  • USB Type-C

    YES (DP Alt. Mode)

  • - H-Frequency

    30 ~ 90KHz

  • - V-Frequency

    56 ~ 75Hz

  • Support 75hz/144hz Max (USB Type-C)

    2560x1080@75Hz

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

FREESYNC

  • HDMI / DP

    40~75Hz

SPEAKER

  • Type

    MaxxAudio

  • Audio output

    7W × 2

DESIGN - STAND

  • Tilt (Angle)

    -5°~20°

  • Height Adjustable Stand

    Max. 120mm

POWER

  • Type

    Adapter

  • Input

    100~240Vac, 50/60Hz

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Normal On

    31.9W

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

    0.5W

STANDARD

  • UL (cUL)

    Yes

  • TUV-TYPE

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • CCC (for China)

    Yes

  • ErP

    Yes

  • Windows

    Windows 10

DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    828.5 × 279.7 × 465.3

  • Set (without Stand)

    828.5 × 41.5 × 370.2

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (with Stand)

    8.5

  • Set (without Stand)

    6.4

ACCESSORY

  • Standard Accessory

    Power Cord, HDMI Cable, Cable holder

WALL MOUNT(OPTIONAL)

  • Model

    LSW140B

  • VESA Standard

    100 × 100

