34UM69G-B
All Spec
BASIC
-
Size (Inch)
34"
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Color Gamut (CIE1931)
sRGB over 99%
-
Color Depth(Number of Colors)
6bit+A-FRC, 16.7M colors
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Resolution
2560 x 1080
-
Brightness(Typ.)
250cd/m2 (Typ.), 200cd/m2 (Min.)
-
Contrast Ratio(Original)
1000:1(Typ.)
-
Contrast Ratio (DFC)
1,000,000:1
-
Response Time (GTG)
5ms(High), 1ms with Motion Blur Reduction
-
Viewing Angle(CR≥10)
178/178 (CR≥10)
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare 3H
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Picture Mode
Custom, Reader, Photo, Cinema, Color Weakness, FPS Game 1, FPS Game 2, RTS Game, Custom (Game)
-
Ratio
Full Wide, Original, Cinema1/2
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
Response Time Control
Yes
-
DAS Mode
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
1ms Motion Blur Reduction
Yes
-
Crosshair
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Automatic Standby
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Six Axis Control
Yes
-
Super + resolution
Yes
-
Color Calibrated
Yes
-
Screen split Software
Yes
-
My Display Preset Software
Yes
-
OnScreen Control Software
Yes
INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI
1 (ver1.4)
-
- H-Frequency(HDMI)
30 ~ 90KHz
-
- V-Frequency(HDMI)
56 ~ 75Hz
-
Support 75hz/144hz Max (HDMI)
2560x1080@75Hz
-
DisplayPort
1 (ver1.2)
-
- H-Frequency(DisplayPort)
30 ~ 90KHz
-
- V-Frequency(DisplayPort)
56~75Hz
-
Support 75hz/144hz Max (DisplayPort)
2560x1080@75Hz
-
USB Type-C
YES (DP Alt. Mode)
-
- H-Frequency
30 ~ 90KHz
-
- V-Frequency
56 ~ 75Hz
-
Support 75hz/144hz Max (USB Type-C)
2560x1080@75Hz
-
Headphone Out
Yes
FREESYNC
-
HDMI / DP
40~75Hz
SPEAKER
-
Type
MaxxAudio
-
Audio output
7W × 2
DESIGN - STAND
-
Tilt (Angle)
-5°~20°
-
Height Adjustable Stand
Max. 120mm
POWER
-
Type
Adapter
-
Input
100~240Vac, 50/60Hz
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Normal On
31.9W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
0.5W
STANDARD
-
UL (cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-TYPE
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
CCC (for China)
Yes
-
ErP
Yes
-
Windows
Windows 10
DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
828.5 × 279.7 × 465.3
-
Set (without Stand)
828.5 × 41.5 × 370.2
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
8.5
-
Set (without Stand)
6.4
ACCESSORY
-
Standard Accessory
Power Cord, HDMI Cable, Cable holder
WALL MOUNT(OPTIONAL)
-
Model
LSW140B
-
VESA Standard
100 × 100
