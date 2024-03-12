We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
38" 21:9 UltraWide™ QHD+ Nano IPS Curved Monitor
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
37.5
-
Resolution
3840 x 1600
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
450
-
Curvature
2300R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
144
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
All Spec
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
895.4 x 583.7 x 285(↑) 895.4 x 473.7 x 285(↓)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
895.4 x 393.4 x 97.4
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
1058 x 539 x 235
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
8.32
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
6.45
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
12.3
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 600
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
Auto Brightness
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium Pro
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
PBP
2PBP
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
INFO
-
Product name
UltraWide
-
Year
2020
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
Thunderbolt
YES(1ea)
-
Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3840 x 1600 at 144Hz
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
YES
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
94W
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
POWER
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
80W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
210W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
STANDARD
-
RoHS
YES
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
YES
-
Thunderbolt
YES
-
Display Port
YES
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
37.5
-
Size [cm]
95.29
-
Resolution
3840 x 1600
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2291 x 0.2291
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
360
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
450
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
144
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Curvature
2300R
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
SOUND
-
Speaker
5W x 2
-
Rich Bass
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
