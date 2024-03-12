We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG ProBeam 4K Laser Projector with 5,000 ANSI Lumens Brightness
Display
Laser 4K UHD (3840x2160)
5,000 ANSI Lumens
Usability
Zoom 1.6x
Lens shift H ±20%, V ±50%
Efficient management
SuperSign
LG Connected Care
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
High definition clarity to large audience
LG ProBeam brings a stunning visual quality even on up to 300-inch big screen
with 8.3 million pixels utilizing 4K UHD laser technology.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Fits to your business sector
Corporate
LG ProBeam is a general-purpose business projector with ambient lighting for meeting rooms of various sizes. LG ProBeam helps you to communicate small texts or figures with high resolution and brightness.
Education
LG ProBeam projects proper imagery for learning with high brightness to reduce the impact of ambient lighting in various learning spaces so that students can view the shared materials.
Hospital
LG ProBeam can project the monochrome medical image with DICOM 14 compliance, which is suitable for medical conferences.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Flexible and easy installation
With zoom x1.6 & lens shift (H ±20%, V ±50%) functionality, the user can easily set the screen through fine-tuning by adjusting the lens and zoom.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Up to 20,000 hours of life
Steady-clear & cost-effect
The powerful laser light source displays bright images and lasts up to 20,000* hours.
28 years
2 hours of daily use
14 years
4 hours of daily use
7 years
8 hours of daily use
*It may vary depending on product usage environment and care method.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
SuperSign
The easy way to manage and maintain
By supporting signage-optimized functions, various solutions such as content distribution and remote management of installed projectors are provided.
LG SuperSign CMS
It is a content management software solution optimized for LG webOS signage. It supports multiple displays and accounts, so multiple users can easily access the server from pc or mobile, then manages content creation and editing, scheduling, and distribution.
LG SuperSign Control+
SuperSign Control+ is a remote control and monitoring software solution. It focuses on large scale deployment. Multiple administrators can access the SuperSign Control+ server via the network to monitor the status of connected displays in real-time, control them, and adjust their setting values.
LG ConnectedCare
It is a cloud service solution that can remotely manage the operating status of installed projectors, helping your stable business operations by providing remote monitoring and fault diagnosis.
*Users may be subject to additional fees when using SuperSign Control+, SuperSign CMS, and LG ConnectedCare™ based on their respective regions.
Key Specs
-
Native Resolution
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
5000
-
Type
Laser (LD + P/W)
-
Contrast Ratio
3,000,000:1 ↑
-
Digital Keystone Correction
Warping (4/9/15/25/HV)
-
Output
10W (5W+5W)
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
YES
-
Zoom
1.6x
-
Lens Shift
YES ( Horiz ± 20% / Vert ± 50% )
All Spec
ASPECT RATIO
-
Aspect Ratio Control
Full / Original
BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
5000
CONTRAST RATIO
-
Contrast Ratio
3,000,000:1 ↑
DESIGN
-
Cabinet Color
Top/Bottom - White
Front/Rear - Black
-
Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)
YES
-
Kensington Lock
YES
-
Leg-Stand
YES (4 Leg)
-
Local Key
Joystick
CHANGEABLE F#
-
Changeable F#
YES
FEATURES
-
Black Level Control
YES
-
Bluetooth Sound out
YES
-
Color Temperature Adjustment
YES
-
Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)
YES
-
Digital Keystone Correction
Warping (4/9/15/25/HV)
-
Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep
YES
-
Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off
YES
-
Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode
YES (Min/Mid/Max)
-
Eco Function - Time Power On/Off
YES (On / Off)
-
Gamma Correction (Expert control)
YES
-
HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)
YES
-
HDMI simplink(CEC)
YES
-
HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)
YES
-
Image Flip
YES (Horizontal/Vertical)
-
LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)
YES
-
Noise Reduction
YES
-
Platform (OS, UI)
Signage webOS 6.0
-
Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)
YES
-
Quick(Instant) Power on/off
YES (on 12 Sec off 2 Sec)
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
YES
-
Setting Guide
YES (Bean Bird)
-
USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)
YES (Excluding Music)
-
Background Image
YES
-
HDCP
HDCP2.2
-
HDR
YES
-
DICOM
YES
-
TruMotion
YES
-
Brilliant Color™ (Overlap Duty)
YES
-
Blank
YES
-
Expert controlvADJ
YES
INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY
-
Digital(HDMI)
Up to 4K (4096x2160)
(60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)
INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS
-
Audio out
YES (Phone jack)
-
HDMI
2
-
RJ45
1
-
USB Type-A
2 (USB2.0)
-
RS-232C
1
-
IP control
YES
LIGHT SOURCE
-
Life Hours
20,000 Hrs
-
Type
Laser (LD + P/W)
WEIGHT
-
Net Weight (kg or g)
9,7Kg
-
Gross Weight (kg or g)
11.5KG
LENS SHIFT
-
Lens Shift
YES ( Horiz ± 20% / Vert ± 50% )
NATIVE RESOLUTION
-
Native Resolution
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
PROJECTION IMAGE
-
Screen Size
40" ~ 300"
-
Standard (lens to wall)
Wide 2880 / Tele 4630 (@ 100”)
-
Throw Ratio
1.30 - 2.08
PROJECTION LENS
-
Focus (Auto / Manual)
Manual
-
Zoom
1.6x
PROJECTION OFFSET
-
Projection Offset
1
PROJECTION SYSTEM
-
Projection System
DLP
SIZE
-
Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)
370 x 290 x 155.7
370 x 290 x 143.7 (Without Leg)
-
Gross size (mm) (W x D x H)
580 x 441 x 273
ACCESSORY
-
Manual (Full or Simple Book)
Simple Book
-
Warranty Card
YES
-
Remote Control - Normal
YES
-
Conformances(Regulation)
FCC/ETL/CE/CB/CCC/PSE/BIS
SOUND
-
Clear Voice
YES (Clear Voice lll)
-
Output
10W (5W+5W)
TEMPERATURE
-
Operation Temperature
0 ~ 40℃
UNIFORMITY
-
Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)
85%
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
400W
-
Power Supply
100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz
(PSU Built-in)
-
Stand-by Power
0.5W↓
Buy Directly
BU50RG
LG ProBeam 4K Laser Projector with 5,000 ANSI Lumens Brightness