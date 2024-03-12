[Members Only] Don't miss the chance to try out our new Styler product, LG Styler – 2nd Generation (Quota: 10 only)!

Registration Period: From 9 May 2025 to 23 May 2025 (both days inclusive)

Program Details

1. LG members, who are interested to try out this product, are required to first register through our designated form.

2. Selected LG members will receive our e-mail by 31 May 2025 . Details and terms of the trial program will be provided by that time. If confirmed participation of the trial program, at the same time, the participants MUST agree and allow us to have a home visit at a later stage about the product usage as a prerequisite of joining our trial program.

3. After 3-week usage (actual trial period is subject to the said email we sent), we will arrange home visit to the participants. Please also complete our designated survey and upload a product review on our designated LG website. Also, the corresponding trial product needs to be returned to us in reasonably good condition.

4. After completing the home visit, the survey and product review in LG.com (task completion should be at reasonable satisfaction), the participants can enjoy (i) a special offer on purchasing our designated product (Quantity: 1) and (ii) get the free gift – Pra.L Skin Booster (Quantity: 1; Original Price: HK$2,990).

New upgraded model with innovative functions:

- DUAL TrueSteam™ applies the right amount of steam for each fabric type

- Dynamic Moving Hanger™ removes approximately 99% of dust from clothes with twisting motion up to approximately 350 RPM while reducing vibration

- QuickRefresh™ for a reduced cycle time of up to approximately 18 minutes

- EZ Fit PantsPress™ easily remove wrinkles and restore pleats

- LG ThinQ app lets you control and monitor your clothes anytime and anywhere

The above data is only of approximate value and just for reference only.

Application Form: Form

For any inquiry, please contact our Customer Representatives at 3543-7777.

The Terms and Conditions of this Trial Program

1. Participants of this trial program agree that participation in this trial program organized by LG Electronics HK Limited (“LGEHK”) is subject to the following terms & conditions (including those which revised from time to time).

2. The registration period of this trial program is only valid between 9 May 2025 and 23 May 2025 (both days inclusive) on a first-come, first-served basis with limited quota.

3. Selected LG members will receive email on or before 31 May 2025. Details and terms of the program will be provided by that time. If confirmed participation of the trial program and become the participants of the trial program, at the same time, the participants MUST irrevocably agree and allow LGEHK to have a home visit at a later stage for the designated product usage as a prerequisite of joining the trial program, failing which will constitute a compulsory withdrawal of the trial program, and such participants shall indemnify LGEHK and/or its affiliates from all loss and damages arising out from this trial program. For the avoidance of doubt, the participants should strictly comply with all terms and conditions contained herein and all instructions reasonably requested by LGEHK.

4. Participants will start the LG Styler product trial within the assigned date between June and July 2025. The trial program will last for 3 weeks, of which the actual trial period is subject to the email that LGEHK issued.

5. After the trial, LGEHK will arrange home visit to the participants. The participants must complete a survey about product reviews, features and user satisfaction, and upload a product review on designated LG website. The corresponding trial product needs to be returned to LGEHK in reasonably good condition, if fail to comply with, such participant must indemnify LGEHK and/or its affiliates from all loss and damages.

6. Upon completion the home visit and the survey about product review (with completion at LGEHK’s reasonable satisfaction), the participants can (i) enjoy a special discount (designated by LGEHK) on purchasing the LG Styler (2nd Generation) (Quantity: 1) and (ii) get the free gift – LG Pra.L Skin Booster (Quantity: 1; Original Price: HK$2,990).

7. In any event, the offers/discounts of the trial program shall not be transferred nor exchanged into cash, credit or other gifts.

8. If LGEHK fails to reach the selected LG members due to invalid email address provided by the registrants during registration, the registration of such member will be cancelled at LGEHK’s sole discretion without prior notice.

9. LGEHK reserves the right of taking following actions at any time, whenever necessary or considering fit, regardless of whether it has made notification or provided relevant reasons:

- Make revisions, cancellations or supplements to the trial program or the Terms and Conditions; and/or

- Cancel, terminate or suspend the trial program.

10. To the maximum extent permitted by the applicable law, LGEHK shall not be responsible for any personal injury, death, loss, damage or responsibility caused by the program (whether it is caused directly, indirectly or by other reasons) including, but not limited to, any loss, damage or responsibility caused by loss in revenue, profit or reputation, any mistakes in opportunity calculation, any improper operation of a computer, communication or devices, any insufficiency or defects in the service provided by third party, or any loss of notification due to postage errors, regardless of whether LGEHK has been notified of the possibility of such loss, damage or responsibility.

11. Any cases of suspected or verified fraud and/or misuse related to the participation of the trial program may cause immediate cancellation and/or suspension of the qualifications or special offer entitlement of clients.

12. In case of any disputes, LGEHK shall have absolute and final discretion, which shall be fully agreed and followed by all participants.

13. The personal data provided by the clients shall be kept confidential under the applicable law and/or privacy policy.

14. The Terms and Conditions shall be governed and construed in accordance with the Laws of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. All disputes arising out of or in connection to the Terms and Conditions shall be resolved by Hong Kong Courts with exclusive jurisdiction.

15. Should there be any inconsistency or conflict between the English and Chinese versions of these Terms and Conditions, the English version shall always prevail.