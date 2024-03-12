About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

"LG x Red One" Facebook Campaign

Facebook Campaign

Get LG Website Coupon
Up to $800!

From Now on to 30 November, join "LG x Red One" Facebook campaign, and have chance to get up to $800 LG Online Shop coupons for Home Electronic Products!

 

*T&C applies

Join and Get Up to $800 LG Online Shop Coupon!

LG partnered with "Red One" for a Chirtmas surprise! Don't miss this exciting action movie in this winter.

 

To get $500 LG Online Shop Coupon

  1. Like LG Hong Kong Facebook Page
  2. Like & Share "LG x Red One" Post (set as Public)
  3. Leave your answer of "If you get a LG TV, who would you want to give as a Christmas present? Why?" in the post comment

If you have watched "Red One", and post your ticket in the post comment, you could get an extra $300 LG Online Shop Coupon!

 

 

 

Terms & Conditions

  1. Campaign End Time: Until 30 Nov 2024 at 11:59 pm (based on the official server time)
  2. Participants must be 18 years or older
  3. Coupons will be sent via Facebook inbox message within 7 days after the eligibility has been verified.
  4. Coupon can only be applicable for TV & Home Entertainment products on LG Online Shop. Valid until 31 Dec 2024.
  5. In the case of any disputes, LGEHK reserves all rights for final and conclusive judgement.

Red One is now in cinemas

After Santa Claus – Code Name: RED ONE – is kidnapped, the North Pole's Head of Security (Dwayne Johnson) must team up with the world’s most infamous bounty hunter (Chris Evans) in a globe-trotting, action-packed mission to save Christmas.

Return to promotion