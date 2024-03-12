We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG PuriCare™ AeroTower 3-in-1 Air Purifying Fan (Nature Green)
Warm or Cool, Whichever Way You Need
*Based on LGE's internal test. Tested between September 27th and November 16th, 2021, by running the model FS061PSSA within an area with a size of 3.7m(W) * 5.2m(D) * 2.4m(H), about 19.2㎡ based on floor area /46.2㎥ based on space volume in heat mode (wind strength: 1st stage) for 9 minutes. Resulted raising the temperature from20˚C to 25˚C. Results may be different depending on the environment (There may be a difference in the performance of warm air in an environment with a high ceiling or not insulated.)
Select the Right Warmth for You
Keep Clean Inside Out
※ Air purifying fan: a product that functions as both an air purifier and a fan, and fits diverse needs and preferences for cool, clean breeze.
※The product image shown is for illustrational purposes and may differ from the actual product.
UVnano™ Technology
Tested by TUV and KTR
**Test Model: FS151P***(FS061PWHA), Test Date: '21. 5. 10 ~ 5. 18., Test Method: Reference test standard ISO22196:2011, Test Institution: TÜV Rheinland, KTR, Test method: Placed bacteria solution on one point of the blower fan blade, operated the for an hour, and measured the bacteria solution.(Specification reference : ISO22196:2011), Test strains: Staphylococcus aureus(ATCC 6538)/Staphylococcus epidermidis(ATCC 12228)/Klebsiella pneumoniae(ATCC 4352), Test Result: Bacteria 99.99% removal
*Results may be different depending on the environment.
Extra Sensitivity for Extra Tiny Particles
*Tested by KCL [Sensor certification] Test Model: FS061PSSA, Test Date: 21.09.27~21.10.22, Test Method: SPS-KACA 002-0132 N24, Test Institution: KCL (Korea Conformity Laboratories), Test Method : SPS-C KACA 0027-7269:2018 Converted mass-number concentration performance test method of optical dust sensor, Test Result: In the measurement range, within the range of ±50% at the high concentration of the reference instrument, and within the range of ±15 ㎛/㎥ at the low concentration. Results may be different depending on the environment.
**The product image shown is for illustrational purposes and may differ from the actual product.
Clean Air to Every Corner of the Room
*The product image shown is for illustrational purposes and may differ from the actual product.
Sleep in Gentle Breeze
*Designed with 3D blades and a porous airflow path to reduce air tunnel noise.
**[Low noise] Test Model: FS151P***, Test Date: 22.02.11, Test Institution: LG Internal Lab, Test Result: Sleep mode noise 23dB
Have It Your Way: Direct, Wide or Diffused Airflow
*In Fan Mode, all 3 modes are available. But in Heating Mode, only Wide Mode is available. Direct and Diffusion Modes are not available in Heating Mode.
Smart Control from Your Smartphone
The product in the living room is remotely controlled by the smart phone.
Design Your Own Space
Designed for Quality Wind that Resembles Nature
*Glendy Design: It's a compound word for Glen+Trendy. It's a trendy design inspired by glens (canyons).
**The product image shown is for illustrational purposes and may differ from the actual product.
Easy-to-Use
FAQ
How does an air-purifying fan differ from a regular air purifier?
An air-purifying fan is a new product category that combines an air purifier with a fan tailored to diverse needs and preferences for a cool, clean breeze.
What are the various airflow modes of the LG PuriCare™ AeroTower fan feature?
There are 3 air flow modes to choose from. The Direct Mode can be used for a focus breeze on individuals, the Wide Mode when a bigger space needs to be cooled for the whole family, and the Diffusion Mode to always keep your space clean.
What is 'UVnano' applied to LG PuriCare™ AeroTower? What is its performance like?
The term 'UVnano' has been coined by compounding the words 'UV-C (ultraviolet)' and 'nanometer' (unit of length). Through the UVnano technology applied to the product, 99.9%* of airborne bacteria on fan blades can be removed for an added layer of protection.
*Test Model: FS151P***(FS061PWHA), Test Date: '21. 5. 10 ~ 5. 18., Test Method: Reference test standard ISO22196:2011, Test Institution: TÜV Rheinland, KTR, Test method: Placed bacteria solution on one point of the blower fan blade, operated the for an hour, and measured the bacteria solution.(Specification reference : ISO22196:2011), Test strains: Staphylococcus aureus(ATCC 6538)/Staphylococcus epidermidis(ATCC 12228)/Klebsiella pneumoniae(ATCC 4352), Test Result: Bacteria 99.99% removal
How often should the filter be replaced?
The filter replacement cycle is one year and the filter replacement notice pops up when it is time to get the filter replaced. This can be checked not only on the product but also through the LG ThinQ app.
*The filter replacement cycle is based on 10 hours of use per day, and it may differ depending on the usage hours and the environment.
What is a PM1.0 sensor?
The PM1.0 Sensor is a sensor that detects ultra-fine dust 1.0 µm in diameter, which is 1/100 of a strand of hair, in real-time.
*Tested by KCL [Sensor certification] Test Model: FS061PSSA, Test Date: 21.09.27~21.10.22, Test Method: SPS-KACA 002-0132 N24, Test Institution: KCL (Korea Conformity Laboratories), Test Method : SPS-C KACA 0027-7269:2018 Converted mass-number concentration performance test method of optical dust sensor, Test Result: In the measurement range, within the range of ±50% at the high concentration of the reference instrument, and within the range of ±15 ㎛/㎥ at the low concentration. Results may be different depending on the environment.
How noisy is the LG PuriCare™ AeroTower?
The noise level of inside a library is around 50dB. Quiet, clean air can be enjoyed at half the noise level of a library through LG Puricare™ AeroTower at sleep mode (23dB).
*[Low noise] Test Model: FS151P***, Test Date: 22.02.11, Test Institution: LG Internal Lab, Test Result: Sleep mode noise 23dB
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
BASIC SPEC.
-
Color
Nature Green
-
Noise (High / Low, dB)
- / 23
FEATURES
-
Filter Exchange Alarm
Yes
-
UVnano
Yes
SMART FEATURES
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
FILTER
-
Air Purifier Filter
Hazardous gas deodorization filter
DIMENSION & WEIGHT
-
Product Weight (kg)
11.5
-
Product Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)
265 x 1120 x 265
Buy Online/Retailers
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.