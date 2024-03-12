We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier Case
Keep Your Wearable Air Purifier Hygienic
This is a product image demonstrating the effect of UVnano case sterilization. In the image on the left, the phone is in a case and the LED blue light shines around the phone. The image on the right shows the glasses in their case and an LED blue light also shines around them.
*Staphylococcus aureus / Staphylococcus epidermidis / Klebsiella pneumoniae sterilization effect of 99.99% or more has been confirmed when using UVnano mode for 30 minutes.
*Performance has been verified through internal tests observed by TUV Rheinland Korea. (Date: 7-9 September 2021 / Model: PWKSUW01, AP551AWFA)
*Part of the product that is not exposed to UV LED is not sterilized, and the sterilization effect is sterilization by product part depending on various factors such as UV LED deterioration due to continuous use of the product, sterilization less than 30 minutes, distance exposed to light source, and actual use environment. Effects may vary.
*The product image is for illustrational purpose only and might differ from the real product.
*The product image is for illustrational purpose only and might differ from the real product.
*Drying conditions may vary depending on the indoor air temperature and humidity conditions.
Recharge for Repeated Use
There is a wearable air purifier case on a wooden table and a black wearable air purifier inside. This is an image with a blurred background of a space with a person sitting on a chair behind and the focus on the product.
*In the case of the wearable air purifier, there are charging terminals for the 1st generation wearable air purifier (AP300AWFA) and the 2nd generation wearable air purifier (AP551ABFA / AP551AWFA) in different locations.
*Usage hour is subject to change according to circumstances.
*Charging cable is included.
PuriCare wearable case is perfect to keep your wearable clean at all times.
PuriCare wearable case is perfect to keep your wearable clean at all times.
PuriCare wearable case is perfect to keep your wearable clean at all times.
PuriCare wearable case is perfect to keep your wearable clean at all times.
PuriCare wearable case is perfect to keep your wearable clean at all times.
PuriCare wearable case is perfect to keep your wearable clean at all times.
LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier
All Spec
BASIC SPEC.
-
[PI01] Power input (W)
7.7
-
Color
White
-
Rated Voltage
DC5V / 1.8 A
FEATURES
-
CADR (CMM)
Approx. 2h (Max)
SMART FEATURES
-
USB Type
USB C type
DIMENSION & WEIGHT
-
Product Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)
216 x 105 x 146
-
Packing Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)
247 x 118 x 165
-
Weight_Net (g)
460
COMPLIANCE
-
Country of Origin
Korea
-
Product Type (Model Name)
Wearable Air Purifier Case(PWKSUW01)
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
Buy Directly
PWKSUW01
LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier Case