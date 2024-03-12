About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier Case

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier Case

PWKSUW01

LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier Case

LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier Case

Keep Your Wearable Air Purifier Hygienic

If you are interested in wearable air purifier, you can go to the product details linked on this page.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
If you are interested in wearable air purifier accessoris, you can go to the product details linked on this page.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

A Wearable Air Purifier Case is centered on the table. The left two LED status lights are on.

LG PuriCare™

Wearable Air Purifier Case

Wearable Air Purifier is placed in the UVnano case and its lid of case is open. LED blue light and bacteria images are applied around the product to show the sterilization effect. You will see the UVnano logo below the image.

UVnano

Keep Your Wearable Air Purifier Hygienic with UVnano Case

Eliminate up to 99.99% of bacteria in 30 minutes using UVnano technology

This is a product image demonstrating the effect of UVnano case sterilization. In the image on the left, the phone is in a case and the LED blue light shines around the phone. The image on the right shows the glasses in their case and an LED blue light also shines around them.

*Staphylococcus aureus / Staphylococcus epidermidis / Klebsiella pneumoniae sterilization effect of 99.99% or more has been confirmed when using UVnano mode for 30 minutes.
*Performance has been verified through internal tests observed by TUV Rheinland Korea. (Date: 7-9 September 2021 / Model: PWKSUW01, AP551AWFA)
*Part of the product that is not exposed to UV LED is not sterilized, and the sterilization effect is sterilization by product part depending on various factors such as UV LED deterioration due to continuous use of the product, sterilization less than 30 minutes, distance exposed to light source, and actual use environment. Effects may vary.
*The product image is for illustrational purpose only and might differ from the real product.

This is an image to show that the DUAL fan can work to help dry the filter. The fan on the right is applied as a transmitted shape, showing the spinning effect with blue rays.
Filter Drying

Dry Filters for Great Maintenance

The DUAL fan can run for 4 hours to help dry the filter.

*The product image is for illustrational purpose only and might differ from the real product.
*Drying conditions may vary depending on the indoor air temperature and humidity conditions.

Recharge for Repeated Use

It can fully charge LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier (AP300AWFA、AP551ABFA、AP551AWFA) in 2 hours and offer up to eight hours of operation*.

There is a wearable air purifier case on a wooden table and a black wearable air purifier inside. This is an image with a blurred background of a space with a person sitting on a chair behind and the focus on the product.

Charging AP300AWFA

Charging AP551ABFA / AP551AWFA

*In the case of the wearable air purifier, there are charging terminals for the 1st generation wearable air purifier (AP300AWFA) and the 2nd generation wearable air purifier (AP551ABFA / AP551AWFA) in different locations.
*Usage hour is subject to change according to circumstances.
*Charging cable is included.

LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier

A woman wearing the LG PuriCare™ wearable air purifier is cycling at the gym without breaking a sweat. Beside her, a man and a woman in masks appear to be riding bicycles with sweat on their foreheads.
Wear Your Confidence
An African American man is sitting in a bus with a white LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier on while looking forward.
Thorough Air Purification
A young woman with braided hair puts her right foot on a skateboard, with a white LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier on.
Better Breathing
An Asian man is holding a document and talking on the phone, with a black LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier on.
Unobstructed Performance
Wearable air purifier accessories are placed on the desk. A person is trying to pinch one of the PuriCare filters with her thumb and index finger.
Maintenance
A woman wearing the LG PuriCare™ wearable air purifier is cycling at the gym without breaking a sweat. Beside her, a man and a woman in masks appear to be riding bicycles with sweat on their foreheads.
An African American man is sitting in a bus with a white LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier on while looking forward.
A young woman with braided hair puts her right foot on a skateboard, with a white LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier on.
An Asian man is holding a document and talking on the phone, with a black LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier on.
Wearable air purifier accessories are placed on the desk. A person is trying to pinch one of the PuriCare filters with her thumb and index finger.

Join us!1

Join us!

Join us! See details
Print

All Spec

BASIC SPEC.

  • [PI01] Power input (W)

    7.7

  • Color

    White

  • Rated Voltage

    DC5V / 1.8 A

FEATURES

  • CADR (CMM)

    Approx. 2h (Max)

SMART FEATURES

  • USB Type

    USB C type

DIMENSION & WEIGHT

  • Product Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)

    216 x 105 x 146

  • Packing Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)

    247 x 118 x 165

  • Weight_Net (g)

    460

COMPLIANCE

  • Country of Origin

    Korea

  • Product Type (Model Name)

    Wearable Air Purifier Case(PWKSUW01)

Our Picks for You 

Buy Directly

PWKSUW01

LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier Case