16L PuriCare™ DUAL Inverter Dehumidifier

16L PuriCare™ DUAL Inverter Dehumidifier

DD16GMEE1

16L PuriCare™ DUAL Inverter Dehumidifier

()
Front
Front On
Front On SilentMode
Front On SpotMode
Front On LaundryMode
RightSide CarryHandle
LeftSide On
Detail1
Back CarryHandle
Back CarryHandle
PanelDetail
Top CarryHandle
TopPerspective CarryHandle
PowerCord1
AccessoryKit(Shoes)2

Fresh comfort perfected in minimalist design

Image of Dual Inverter Compressor inside LG dehumidifier

Dual Inverter Compressor™

Achieving grade 1 energy efficiency

The LG dehumidifier is easily stored under the desk.

Compact design

Seamless design meets unmatched convenience

LG dehumidifier with neatly stored handle and cord storage space

Hidden handle & hidden cord

Store conveniently when not in use

Controlling an LG dehumidifier using the LG ThinQ app

LG ThinQ™

Easily monitor and control your dehumidifier

Performance

Smart+ Mode

Tailored comfort
just to your needs

By sensing the current humidity, it automatically adjusts not only the compressor but also the fan speed to ensure refreshing air suited to your environment.

*It may differ in actual usage environments.

Laundry Mode1)

Powerful and rapid dehumidification

Experience powerful and rapid dehumidification with an impressive capacity of 16L, which is 117% of the rated capacity.

Slient Mode2)

Comfortable and quiet sleep

Enjoy undisturbed sleep with its whisper-quiet operation below 32dB, allowing for peaceful restful moments.

Dual Inverter Compressor™ 3)

Low noise and high efficiency

LG Dual Inverter Compressor with advanced technology is not only quiet in operation, but also effective in

energy-saving, achieving grade 1 energy efficiency.

Durability

Dual Inverter Compressor is guaranteed for long-lasting durability with 10-year warranty.

Design

Soft Curves, Minimal Display

Sleek, seamless, and
functional design

Seamless design where style meets unmatched convenience.

LG dehumidifier with a sleek and seamless design

Portable and convenient design

Handle that stores neatly inside the LG dehumidifier

Hidden handle

Retrieve the hidden handle and easily move it.

Cord stored neatly inside the LG dehumidifier

Hidden cord storage

Conceal the cords neatly, and store away.

The LG dehumidifier's caster rotates 360 degrees and moves smoothly.

Easy-roll Caster

The caster rotates 360° for smooth movement.

The water tank of the LG dehumidifier is easily attached and detachable and prevents water from leaking.

Removable water tank

The built-in cover prevents water from leaking.

A person feeling comfortable in an LG dehumidifier and a pleasant environment

Enhanced
Convenience

Suitable useability for
efficient performance

  • T-hose

    Good for use in drawers or closets directly

  • Y-hose

    Good for drying shoes

Efficient in many uses

The Y hose removes moisture from shoes and helps them dry quickly, while the T hose is effective in preventing mildew and moisture in the closet.

Bucket Sensor

Blinking light
when bucket is full

The light on the panel & water bucket flashes, letting you know the bucket is full.

When water fills the bucket of an LG dehumidifier, the light blinks.

*Wi-Fi connectivity and product registration on the LG ThinQ app are required.

*Lighting can be turned on or off and color can be controlled through the ThinQ app. (Initial default setting is 'ON')

Image with text Hygiene

Hygiene

UV nano-treated airflow passes through fan blades, keeping the air clean

UVnano4)

Clean fan for a clean breeze

UVnano-treated airflow passes through the fan blades to keep the air clean. UVnano light kills over 99.99% of harmful bacteria and viruses on the surface of the fan blades, ensuring even hard-to-clean areas are kept hygienic.

Air passing through a HEPA grade filter

Hygienic Filtration

Breathe in fresh, filtered air

Air flows through a washable and reusable pre-filter, reducing dust particles from the air. The addition of the HEPA-grade (H13) filter5) can provide even more meticulous, multi-stage filtration for an even fresher environment.

LG ThinQ

Take full control wherever you are

Easily monitor and control your dehumidifier anywhere, anytime via LG ThinQ app.

Receive push notifications through the LG ThinQ app when the water tank is full or humidity is high.
Using the LG ThinQ™ app, you can adjust the color of the bucket light to your liking and use it like a mood lamp.

Notification alerts

Receive push notification for full bucket or high humidity level.

Bucket mood lighting

Change the lamp color to suit your mood. Control the bucket lighting color to your preference through LG ThinQ app and use it like a mood lamp.

*Wi-Fi connectivity and product registration on the LG ThinQ app are required.

*Lighting can be turned on or off and color can be controlled through the ThinQ app. (Initial default setting is 'ON')

*The lighting color option is limited to the colors provided in the ThinQ app.

Disclaimer

 

1) Laundry Mode

-This is based on the 12-liter capacity model.

1) Test Date : 6/14/2024
2) Testing Laboratory: TUV Rheinland

3) Test Model : DQ134MWEC

4) Testing Method: SPS-KACA0020-6631:2016 Indoor dehumidifier

5) Testing Mode: Silent Mode, Laundry Mode (220V, 60Hz)

6) Results: 17.47 L/day 

7) Results may differ in actual usage environments.

 

2) Silent Mode - Quiet Operation

-When set to Silent Mode (Fan Speed: Low). The noise level may vary in the actual usage environment.

1) Test Date: 6/14/2024 

2) Testing Laboratory: KETI (Korea Electronics Technology Institute) 

3) Test conditions: temperature 23±5℃ / relative humidity 50±15% 

4) Test Model : DQ154MWGA 

5) Testing Method: SPS-KACA0020-6631:2016 

6) Testing Mode: Silent Mode (Fan Speed : Low) 

7) Results: average noise 31.9 dB 

8) It may differ in actual usage environments

 

3) Dual Inverter Compressor™

-The product image is for illustrative purposes.​

-When set to Silent Mode (Fan Speed: Low). The noise level may vary in the actual usage environment.

-Based on LG internal testing on DD14GMWE0 in accordance with registered by EMSD on May 16, 2024, DD14GMWE0 uses 2.86L/kWh in based on 450 hours/yr operation at 26.7℃ and 60% relative humidity. Results may vary in the actual usage environment.

 

4) UVnano

-UVnano fan sterilization

1) Test Dates : 3/9/2024 ~ 3/12/2024

2) Testing Laboratory : KOTITI Testing & Research Institute

3) Test Model : DD14GMWE0.AHK

4) Test conditions: (25±2) ℃, humidity (50±10)

5) Testing Mode : Silent Mode (Fan speed : low, UVC LED, 2 hours)

6) Testing Method : Measured values ​​at two representative locations on the fan blades, compared with the number of untreated bacteria 2 hours after inoculation and product operation

7) Results : over 99.993% removal of Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538P, over 99.995% removal of Staphylococcus epidermis ATCC 12229, over 99.992% removal of Escherichia coli ATCC 25922

8) This test result is based on the test method proposed by the company. It was obtained from an authorized testing agency and results may vary depending on the actual usage environment, such as a decrease in light output depending on location and lifespan.

9) The sterilizing effect is limited to the surface irradiated with UVC light, and there may be some areas on the surface (pan surface) that are not exposed to UVC light

-The product image is for illustrative purposes.​

 

5) HEPA-grade (H13) filter

-HEPA-grade (H13) filter is not included and must be purchased separately.

-HEPA-grade (H13) filter

1) Test Dates : 8/19/2020 ~ 8/25/2020

2) Testing Laboratory : KCL (Korea Conformity Laboratories)

3) Test Model : 8130A-EN

4) Test Method : Modified US 42 CFR Part 84 (Three test samples were each mounted on the test equipment, passed through with NaCl aerosol at 32L/min.)

5) Results :  Sample1 - Filtration Efficiency : 99.9887%, Pressure Drop : 3.6 mmH2O / Sample2 - Filtration Efficiency : 99.9882%, Pressure Drop : 3.6 mmH2O / Sample3 - Filtration Efficiency : 99.9863%, Pressure Drop : 3.6 mmH2O

FAQ

Q.

Do dehumidifiers use a lot of electricity?

A.

The amount of electricity that a particular dehumidifier uses varies depending on dehumidification capacity and energy efficiency. The lower the dehumidification capacity and the higher the energy efficiency, the less electricity is consumed. Also, dehumidifiers use very little electricity in comparison to many other household appliances. 

Q.

What are the benefits of using a dehumidifier?

A.

Using a dehumidifier provides users with the benefits of improved indoor air quality, relief of allergy and asthma, mold prevention, odor reduction, preservation of belonging, condensation prevention, and many more.

Q.

Can dehumidifier also help cool down a room temperature?

A.

A dehumidifier doesn't directly lower room temperature but can make you feel comfortable by reducing humidity levels. While they produce some heat during operation, it's minimal and often barely noticeable. Dehumidifiers work by extracting moisture from the air, helping to lower relative humidity, which in turn improves comfort by allowing sweat to evaporate more efficiently.

Q.

Can a dehumidifier be used to effectively dry clothes?

A.

Using a dehumidifier can speed up clothes drying indoors by reducing humidity, helping moisture evaporate faster. This also prevents musty odors in damp clothes. To optimize drying, place the dehumidifier close to clothes, spread them out, ensure good ventilation, and adjust settings if needed. Regularly check progress to ensure efficient drying.

Q.

Do dehumidifiers effectively prevent mold growth?

A.

Yes, dehumidifiers effectively prevent mold growth by reducing humidity levels, making it  harder for mold spores to thrive. Modern dehumidifiers come with features like auto-restart  and timers for convenient humidity control. Maintaining indoor humidity between 30% and 50% is recommended by the EPA to prevent mold issues, and dehumidifiers help achieve this for better indoor air quality.

*FAQ describes general features, not specific features of LG Electronics.

