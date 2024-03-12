About Cookies on This Site

464L Slim French Door Fridge with Smart Inverter Compressor

F522MPZ10

464L Slim French Door Fridge with Smart Inverter Compressor

Front PZ
An close up video of water dripping from crisp green lettuce is next to a close up video of water falling on fresh red tomatoes, is next to a video of bright wet blueberries moving around.
LINEARCooling™

Seals in Farm Freshness Longer

LINEARCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in the flavor of fresh for up to 7 days.

*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG's internal test method to measure the time it took to achieve a 5% weight loss rate for pak choi on the shelf in the fresh produce compartment of the LGE LinearCooling Model GSXV91NSAE. The result may vary during actual use.

The top half of the refrigerator is shown with the door open and produce inside. Air flows from the top down and throughout the fridge reaching all of the food inside.
Multi Air Flow

Optimal Temperatures Everywhere

Air flows in every direction to keep your food fresh,
no matter where you place it.

*The Multi-Air Flow System was designed to maintain ideal temperature levels to help keep your food fresher, for longer. Digital sensors constantly monitor conditions inside the refrigerator, and vents are strategically placed throughout to surround your food with cool air to keep it at its freshest at all times.

Vegetable
Fresh Zone

Vegetable & Fruits Fresher for Longer

The new Moist Balance Crisper securely retains moisture, while the moving controllers maintain the optimal humidity for fruits and vegetables, depending on the mode you set.
A hand holds a phone facing the front with a refrigerator in the background. The screen of the phone shows the Smart Diagnosis app for maintenance alerts.
Smart Diagnosis™

Keep You a Step Ahead

Troubleshoots minor issues and update maintenance alerts so you can avoid the hassle of service calls.

*Compatible smartphone required, Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS 9 or later required for LG ThinQ® application. (NFC function is not operated in iOS)
*Search for the LG ThinQ application from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store on a smart phone. Follow instructions to download and install the application.
*The appliance supports 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi networks only. To check your network frequency, contact your Internet service provider or refer to your wireless router manual.
*For the detail, please refer to owner's manual.

Perfectly Fit into your Space
Premium in Compact

Perfectly Fit into your Space

The refrigerator you choose needs to fit in your kitchen's alcove, so make sure you check its size. The new Slim French Door fridge is 835mm in width, less than conventional French door refrigerators, and easily fits in most kitchens.
Logo of Inverter Linear Compressor with 10 year warranty and Inverter Linear
Inverter Linear Compressor™

Keep Fresher, Cool Faster, Save More

LG Inverter Linear Compressor™ keeps food at the peak of freshness with less energy consumed.
Keep Fresher, Cool Faster, Save More LEARN MORE

*10 years warranty on Compressor - This parts warranty is applicable on compressor only, labor fee will be charged. If the product warranty has expired, when the repair service involves any other related parts and transportation cost, the cost will also be charged to customer.

Key Specs

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    835 x 1787 x 734

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor

All Spec

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    835 x 1787 x 734

  • Product Weight (kg)

    114

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Handle Type

    HORIZONTAL-POCKET

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Refrigerator Light

    LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    Yes

  • Vegetable Box (Moist Balance Crisper)

    2

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    Yes

  • Drawer_Freezer

    3

Front PZ

F522MPZ10

464L Slim French Door Fridge with Smart Inverter Compressor